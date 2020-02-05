Dubai airport remains world’s No. 1 for international travel

You are here

Passengers stand at a security gate of Dubai Airport's terminal 3 in the United Arab Emirates on October 10, 2018. (File/AFP)
  • The airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019
  • It’s the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world’s busiest for international travel
DUBAI: Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday that it maintained its title as the world’s busiest for international travel, despite closing one of its runways for repairs last year and the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

The airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019, 6 million more than second-place Heathrow Airport in London. That’s down 3 percent from 2018, which saw 89.1 million passengers at the massive airport.

The airport blamed the weaker numbers in part on a 45-day closure of its southern runway, the bankruptcy of India’s Jet Airways and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Government-owned Emirates’ low-cost sister carrier, FlyDubai, had been flying a number of the Maxs in its fleet.

It’s the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world’s busiest for international travel. The world’s busiest airport overall is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Khamenei: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can

Reuters

  • Khamenei believes Trump’s peace plan will be to the detriment of US
  • Palestinian leaders rejected the peace plan
DUBAI: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
“We believe that Palestinian armed organizations will stand and continue resistance and the Islamic Republic sees supporting Palestinian groups as its duty,” Khamenei said in a speech carried on his website.
“So it will support them however it can and as much as it can and this support is the desire of the Islamic system and the Iranian nation.”
US President Donald Trump announced a US plan last month which would set up a Palestinian state with strict conditions but allow Israel to take over long-contested Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian leaders have rejected it as biased toward Israel.
Trump’s plan is to the detriment of America and Palestinians should confront the deal by forcing Israelis and Americans out through jihad, Khamenei said, according to his official website.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against a US base in Iraq days later.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Palestine

