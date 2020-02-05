Imaan Hammam to launch capsule collection at NYFW

You are here

The model partnered with  Frame to design a signature capsule collection. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam has announced that she’s partnered with Los Angeles-based label Frame to design a signature capsule collection boasting 20 pieces that will launch during New York Fashion Week.  

The model, who was born to a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father, has come a long way since her runway debut in September 2013. She was scouted in her hometown by an agent at Amsterdam’s Central Station before making her catwalk debut at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2013 Couture show four years later.

Today, she is one of fashion’s most in-demand models. A runway fixture at major luxury labels, the 23-year-old has walked for the likes of Versace, Fendi and Prada to name a few. She has also appeared in campaigns for DKNY, Tiffany & Co. and Céline.

And now, she’s set to launch her own capsule collection, which is currently available for pre-order on the Frame website. The line features everyday looks in addition to pieces adorned with messages of empowerment.




The capsule features everyday looks in addition to pieces adorned with messages of empowerment. (Supplied)

Bright orange, pink and white hoodies imprinted with the words “freedom,” “diversity,” “youth” and “empowerment” in bold font feature alongside double-breasted suiting, long, leather blazers, vintage-wash jeans and matching jacket and denim shorts.

Indeed, the idea of diversity and inclusion is at the core of the Hammam’s latest collaboration with Frame. In a campaign video, Hammam explains “I chose the word ‘diversity’ because I think that everyone is unique and deserves to be celebrated. I chose ‘youth’ because I started as a young girl and because I think it’s very important to bring a lot of knowledge to the kids and show them that they can actually think big and follow their dreams. I chose ‘empowerment’ because I think it’s very important to inspire and empower young girls around the world so they can actually express themselves and be themselves.”

The accompanying campaign for the capsule collection features a few of her friends, including fellow models Dilone and Cindy Bruna. 

Hammam isn’t the only model to step off the catwalk and take part in designing her own collection.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has a number of designer collaborations under her belt, including with Tommy Hilfiger and Stuart Weitzman.

