Spotify reports better-than-expected rise in premium subscribers

Spotify has a big lead over its two closest rivals — Apple Music had more than 60 million subscribers as of June and Amazon had over 55 million subscribers globally. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2020
Reuters

  • Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90 percent of its revenue, stood at 124 million for the three months ended Dec. 31
Reuters

Spotify Technology on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 29 percent rise in premium subscribers in the fourth quarter, as the music streaming company rolled out promotions to battle competition from Apple and Amazon.com.
Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90 percent of its revenue, stood at 124 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average were expecting 122 million paid subscribers, according to FactSet.
The company also forecast first-quarter premium subscriber numbers largely in line with estimates. It expects total premium subscribers in the range of 126 million to 131 million for the first quarter compared with the estimate of 128 million, according to FactSet Estimates.
Spotify has a big lead over its two closest rivals — Apple Music had more than 60 million subscribers as of June and Amazon had over 55 million subscribers globally.
Spotify, which has banned political ads ahead of the United States presidential election, has also seen its podcasts such as “The Joe Budden Podcast” and “My Favorite Murder” gain a loyal following, while bringing in ad dollars.
Spotify ran several promotional campaigns in the quarter, including one with “3 months on us” intro offer for new users, and a win-back offer for returning customers.
Revenue rose to €1.86 billion ($2.05 billion) from €1.50 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of €1.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
It also forecast first-quarter revenue largely below estimates. Spotify expects total revenue in the range of €1.71 billion to €1.91 billion for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of €1.90 billion.
The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of €1.14 per share for the fourth quarter.

CERN physics lab drops Facebook over data concerns

AFP

  • CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data
  • It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week
AFP

GENEVA: Europe’s physics lab CERN on Wednesday said it had stopped using a Facebook team-chat application because of concerns about handing over data to the US tech giant.
CERN said it wound up its Facebook Workplace account on January 31 after the US firm gave it the choice of either paying to use the service or sharing data.
“Losing control of our data was unacceptable,” CERN said in a blog on January 28, confirmed to AFP by spokeswoman Anais Rassat on Wednesday.
CERN said it started using Workplace when it was offered the service for free in 2016.
It said some 1,000 members of the CERN community had created accounts and there were around 150 active users each week.
“Reactions were not always positive. Many people preferred not to use a tool from a company that they did not trust in terms of data privacy,” the laboratory said.
CERN said its staff would now instead use two open-source chat services: Mattermost and Discourse.
CERN is home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) — a giant lab in a tunnel straddling the French-Swiss border that is the world’s most powerful proton smasher.
Workplace is an enterprise-oriented version of Facebook that, instead of distracting workers, is intended to let them connect and collaborate.
It claims to have around three million paying users.
Facebook has faced a series of privacy scandals in recent years, including over the hijacking of personal data on millions of users by a British consultancy developing voter profiles for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

