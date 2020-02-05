HSBC said to axe senior managers in strategy shift

You are here

CEO Noel Quinn’s strategy update is expected on Feb. 18. (Supplied)
Reuters

  Interim CEO to present new strategy on Feb. 18
HONG KONG: HSBC is set to unveil a new round of job cuts targeting senior international managers and reduce its presence in some smaller markets as part of a wider strategy overhaul, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The changes are expected to be part of a strategy update interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn will unveil on Feb. 18 with a view to boosting the profitability of Europe’s biggest bank by assets in a tough operating environment, the people said.

Quinn’s bid to restructure HSBC comes amid slowing economic growth in its major markets, an outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus, Britain’s protracted withdrawal from the EU, and lower interest rates.

While it was not clear how many jobs would go, the people said the planned move would mainly hit operations in London and to a lesser extent in Asia, which contributes nearly 90 percent of the bank’s profits.

The review will look at HSBC’s presence in some Latin American markets, the sources said, a region that accounts for just 3 percent of its pre-tax profit. Apart from Mexico, its presence in other countries in the region such as Argentina is small.

HSBC declined to comment.

The bank’s target to cut costs and simplify its notoriously complicated management setup is expected to focus on slashing a large number of global managerial roles across all business units — from investment to commercial banking, the people said.

The people spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized by the bank to speak with the media.

HSBC has global managers looking after a wide variety of functions for most of the product lines within its business divisions. Those senior managers are backed by a string of administrative and other support staff.

“More than cost-cutting, the idea is to make the structure at the top a bit leaner and give more decision-making powers to the regional managers who are closer to the clients,” said one of the people who is aware of the internal strategy discussions.

Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

Dubai airport remains world’s No. 1 for international travel

  The airport, home to long-haul carrier Emirates, saw 86.4 million passengers in 2019
  It's the sixth year for Dubai International Airport to hold the crown as the world's busiest for international travel
Updated 05 February 2020
AFP

DUBAI: The number of travelers passing through Dubai International airport dipped last year for the first time in 20 years but the airport remained the world’s busiest for international passengers, authorities said on Wednesday.
Traffic at the major transit hub dropped 3.1 percent to 86.4 million passengers, down from 89.15 million passengers in 2018, Dubai Airports said.
It is the first fall in the number of passengers at Dubai International since at least 2000, according to figures from Dubai Statistics Center, a government agency.
The airport retained its position as the top global airport serving international passengers, beating second-placed Heathrow Airport by six million passengers, the statement said.
It attributed the decline in passenger numbers to a “series of challenges” including the 45-day closure of the airport’s south runway to enable its refurbishment, global market conditions, as well as the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
“While customer numbers in 2019 were lower than the preceding year, the impact of the 45-day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing’s 737 MAX accounted for an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said.
Low cost carrier Flydubai has been one of the biggest customers of the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March last year following two crashes that killed 346 people and opened the doors to intense scrutiny of the US manufacturer’s safety practices.
India accounted for the largest number of passengers using Dubai airport, with 11.9 million.
Saudi Arabia provided the second largest, with 6.3 million, narrowly ahead of Britain’s 6.2 million.
The number of flights handled by the airport also dropped last year, falling by 8.6 percent to 373,261, Dubai Airports said.
The volume of cargo handled fell by 4.8 percent to 2.5 million tons.
Passenger arrivals in Dubai reached a record 16.73 million passengers last year, up 5.1 percent on 2018 but far short of the 20 million the authorities hope to welcome this year.
For the past few years, the glitzy city state has been battling an economic slowdown led by its key real estate and tourism sectors.
Growth slowed to 1.94 percent in 2018, before rebounding slightly to 2.1 percent last year, according to government figures.
Dubai is pinning great hopes on the global trade fair Expo 2020 — which opens later this year for six months — to lift the slowing economy.

