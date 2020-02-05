You are here

  • Home
  • Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

Macy’s job loss announcement comes ahead of its annual investor meeting, where CEO Jeff Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8vdw

Updated 05 February 2020
AP

Macy’s to close 125 stores, shed 2,000 corporate jobs

  • Stiffer competition and shoppers’ changing behavior blamed for cuts
Updated 05 February 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Macy’s said Tuesday is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.

The store closures represent about one-fifth of Macy’s current total. They include about 30 that are in the process of closing and account for $1.4 billion in annual sales.

Macy’s didn’t specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.

The corporate jobs will be shed as Macy’s closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters. Macy’s said that the 2,000 jobs to be lost account for about 9 percent of its corporate workforce.

Overall, Macy’s currently employs about 130,000 people.

Macy’s is also testing a new smaller-store format that’s located at a strip center, instead of a mall. The store will feature a mixture of Macy’s merchandise and local goods as well as food and beverage options. It will open its first so-called Market by Macy’s in Dallas on Thursday. The company also plans to build four $1 billion brands.

Macy’s, like its peers Nordstrom and J.C. Penney, is dealing with stiffer competition and shoppers’ changing behavior. Department stores are seeing their customers increasingly head to off-price stores like T.J. Maxx for fat discounts on name brands. They’re also renting and buying second-hand goods online.

Macy’s has pursued a number of strategies as a way to lure people back. Those include recently teaming up with resale site ThredUp. The company’s Bloomingdale’s division launched a rental service last year. And it’s been expanding its off-price concept called Backstage in many of its stores.

It has also been upgrading the look of its top 150 stores in healthy malls. Those stores account for about 50 percent of its total brick and mortar store sales. It said Tuesday that it plans to upgrade an additional 100 stores this year.

The company also has been closing stores over the past few years and has reduced layers of management as it tries to be more agile.

Still, that hasn’t been enough.

Macy’s reported a steeper-than-expected 3.5 percent drop in sales at stores opened at least a year in its fiscal third quarter, which ended in Nov. 2. That marked Macy’s first quarterly comparable store sales decline in almost two years.

Its business during November and December showed some improvement — same store sales fell 0.6 percent. But analysts say that the department store is losing market share. The company is set to report final fourth-quarter results later this month.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams,” said Jeff Gennette, who took the reins as CEO in early 2017.

Macy’s said the moves are expected to generate annual gross savings of about $1.5 billion, which will be fully realized by year-end 2022. For 2020, Macy’s anticipates gross savings of about $600 million.

The announcement of the steps comes ahead of Macy’s annual investor meeting Wednesday in New York where Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan.

Topics: Macy's

Related

Fashion
Macy’s to launch a clothing line geared toward Muslims
Business & Economy
No crowds as Apple’s iPhone 11 hits stores in China

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

Topics: Indonesia SAUDI-INDONESIAN TRADE

Related

World
Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires
Business & Economy
SoftBank to invest $40bn for new Indonesia capital

Latest updates

Palestinian leaders hit back at Kushner claims Palestine to blame for West Bank violence
Saudi agriculture official: Bird flu cases at Riyadh farm under control
Pakistan resolution calls for public hanging for child molesters
Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread
Global shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.