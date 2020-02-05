You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi building projects worth SR600bn to be showcased at contractors’ forum

Saudi building projects worth SR600bn to be showcased at contractors’ forum

This year’s event will see the participation of 35 government and private agencies which will highlight key sector projects planned for the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5u32

Updated 05 February 2020
SPA

Saudi building projects worth SR600bn to be showcased at contractors’ forum

  • Project owners showcased building programs in the pipeline
Updated 05 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: More than 850 Saudi construction projects worth in excess of SR600 billion ($160 billion) will be featured at a forum taking place later this month.

The Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA) will stage its second Future Projects Forum (FPF), the largest gathering for the building sector in the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Feb. 25 and 26.

This year’s event will see the participation of 35 government and private agencies which will highlight key sector projects planned for the Kingdom.

Most of the construction schemes have been initiated in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

During a press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday to announce the forum, project owners showcased building programs in the pipeline.

Through the FPF, the SCA aims to offer the chance for contractors, investors, suppliers, developers, banks, insurance companies, study and consulting centers, and other interested parties to be introduced to the most important future projects and investment opportunities planned for the Kingdom.

Project owners participating in the second forum will represent various strategic and vital sectors including oil, tourism, entertainment, transportation, housing, infrastructure, and mining.

The authority’s secretary-general, Thabit bin Mubarak Al-Suwaid, said: “This forum is a unique platform for project owners to showcase their projects and promote the principle of transparency and competitiveness. It provides an opportunity for sponsors to learn the trends of the coming period’s projects.

“In addition, the forum provides an opportunity for contractors and investors to discover future projects put forward by several agencies under one umbrella and in one place, enabling them to prepare their future plans.

“It is also an exceptional opportunity for building relationships, as it allows contractors and investors to meet project owners and learn about the requirements, registration methods, and the required qualifications. This helps improve their plans and decisions by identifying the time period for future projects, their estimated costs, the qualification mechanism and how to compete for it,” he added.

“The forum also creates a network of project owners, contractors, and interested parties, in addition to providing an opportunity to build partnerships between the contractors themselves.”

The SCA urged all contractors, investors, and individuals interested in attending the forum’s sessions to book their places at www.saudifpf.com.

Feedback from the first FPF, held in 2019, showed 91 percent of participants had been satisfied with the event. The number of government and private agencies taking part has increased from 23 to 35 this year, and the total value of projects is up from SR450 billion to more than SR600 billion. Around 2,000 delegates are expected to attend this year’s forum.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya awards 1st construction contract of 2020
Saudi Arabia
Agreement signed to train Saudis in construction

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

Topics: Indonesia SAUDI-INDONESIAN TRADE

Related

World
Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires
Business & Economy
SoftBank to invest $40bn for new Indonesia capital

Latest updates

Palestinian leaders hit back at Kushner claims Palestine to blame for West Bank violence
Saudi agriculture official: Bird flu cases at Riyadh farm under control
Pakistan resolution calls for public hanging for child molesters
Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread
Global shortage of anti-virus masks: WHO chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.