Chinese-dominated India car show guards against virus

Hyundai and Suzuki have long dominated India’s market. (AFP)
Updated 05 February 2020
Reuters

  • Auto sales fell 8 percent in China in 2019
NEW DELHI: India’s biennial auto show kicks-off this week and is set to be dominated by Chinese carmakers showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicles and connected cars — but with booths notably staffed only by Indian employees and representatives.

With the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China nearing 500, and with cases of the disease spreading across the globe, organizers of the show are reassuring visitors that officials arriving from China will not be in attendance.

“There will be no visitors or delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020,” Rajan Wadhera, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) — which is organizing the show — said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese companies had confirmed their booths would be staffed by Indian representatives or employees, he said.

Chinese automakers SAIC Motor Corp, Great Wall Motor and FAW Haima are set to showcase cars including electric vehicles, while over 300 Chinese autoparts companies are also due to participate in the show.

With India this week identifying a third positive case of the virus in the country, SIAM has also printed advice for visitors and set up an on-site first aid facility in partnership with a local hospital.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), which is organizing a parallel exhibition for autoparts companies, said visitors from China would not be attending its event either late on Tuesday, and that displays of some 30 Chinese exhibitors would also be staffed by Indian representatives as a precaution.

Chinese auto firms have been working to woo Indian buyers with internet connected cars, filling a breach left by Western and Japanese manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor,  none of which will participate in this year’s show.

They also hope India’s market can help combat slowing sales in China, which fell 8 percent in 2019 and are set to decline again in 2020.

Suzuki Motor Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. have long dominated India’s market with low-priced compact cars, and have in recent years expanded into other categories.

Chinese automakers do not plan to compete in the entry-level segment, instead appealing to drivers with in-car technology, safety features and clean energy vehicles.

Great Wall, which is making its India debut at the show, intended to bring over 100 delegates but all have canceled, including the president, a local executive said.

“The first and most important thing is the safety of people. Once this situation is taken care of, our senior executives will come to India,” said Director of Marketing and Sales Hardeep Brar.

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

