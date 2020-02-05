You are here

  • Home
  • Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has not had to ask staff to take unpaid leave since the global financial crisis prompted a similar scheme in 2009. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2v5n

Updated 05 February 2020
Reuters

Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave as virus hits demand

  • Profits expected to be affected in first quarter, as Hong Kong announces quarantines for Chinese mainland arrivals
Updated 05 February 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Cathay Pacific Airways has asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave, saying preserving cash was key and that conditions were grave due to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

Cathay is also asking suppliers for price reductions, putting in place hiring freezes, postponing major projects and stopping all non-critical spending, CEO Augustus Tang said in a video message to staff seen by Reuters.

On Tuesday, the carrier said it planned to cut about 30 percent of capacity over the next two months, including about 90 percent of flights to mainland China.

Cathay had already experienced a sharp fall in demand since the middle of last year due to widespread, sometimes violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The virus, which has led to a death toll of nearly 500, has led to a further drop in visitors and passengers transiting through Hong Kong.

“This has been one of the most difficult Chinese New Year holidays we have ever had,” Tang said in the video. “We don’t know how long this will last. With such an uncertain outlook preserving our cash is now the key to protecting our business.”

A few hours after the video was released, Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced that any visitors from mainland China would need to undergo a compulsory quarantine over a 14 day period.

Cathay said in a statement it was appealing to all employees to participate in the unpaid leave scheme that will run from March 1 until June 30.

Tang said it was the first time the company had offered an unpaid leave scheme since 2009, when demand plummeted due to a global financial crisis.

“We had the overwhelming support of our employees,” he said, about the 2009 scheme. “It made an enormous difference. The situation now is just as grave and I ask for the same commitment to the future from you.”

The leave scheme, first reported by the South China Morning Post, will not be not mandatory, but Cathay employees were actively being encouraged to take it, a spokeswoman said.

Cathay shares closed 2.7 percent higher on Wednesday following the announcement of capacity cuts which came after the market closed on Tuesday.

In a note to clients, Jefferies analysts estimated the airline would report a loss in the first half of 2020 before returning to a profit in the second half, assuming traffic rebounded as it did with the 2003 SARS epidemic.

Topics: Cathay Pacific

Related

Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific shelves US dollar bond plans amid Hong Kong unrest
Business & Economy
Cathay Pacific lowers full-year profit expectations

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

Topics: Indonesia SAUDI-INDONESIAN TRADE

Related

World
Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires
Business & Economy
SoftBank to invest $40bn for new Indonesia capital

Latest updates

Barcelona try to make up for Messi’s lost time
Algerian president welcomes visiting Saudi foreign minister
Fahad bin Nomah, supervisor at Qassim University
Pakistan’s Jamshed jailed for 17 months over spot-fixing
Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.