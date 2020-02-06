Clean-energy advocates gather in Riyadh ahead of summit in Chile this summer

RIYADH: A preparatory meeting for the 11th Clean Energy Ministerial and fifth Mission Innovation Ministerial (CEM11/MI-5) concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Representatives from 24 countries and the European Union attended the gathering, which was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Energy under the patronage of Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman

The delegates discussed a number of issues, including: ways to accelerate innovation in clean-energy technologies to reach the goals of sustainable development; climate change; and ways to increase investment in research, development and innovation in the field of clean energy, and work with the private sector to increase its investment in the sector.

Saudi innovations in clean energy were reviewed during a workshop that included representatives from the Ministry of Energy, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Saudi Aramco, and petrochemicals manufacturing company SABIC. These included research and development and innovations in the field of carbon-capture techniques and the reuse of solar-cell technologies.

There was also a presentation on the carbon circular economy, in which manufacturers cut waste, reuse and recycle materials and regenerate natural systems to reduce the effect industry has on the environment.

The Kingdom also presented its program for its presidency of the G20 this year, and its research and development efforts in preparation for CEM11/MI-5, which will take place in June in Chile. Riyadh is due to host next year’s meeting.

CEM is a high-level global forum, the members of which include 27 nations and the European Commission, for the promotion of policies and programs that advance clean-energy technology. Mission Innovation is a global initiative of 24 countries and the European Commission that works to accelerate innovation in the field of clean energy.

