You are here

  • Home
  • Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Earth

Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Earth

1 / 2
In this photo made available by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on Sept. 29, 2019, Christina H. Koch, left, and Meir greet each other after Meir's arrival on the International Space Station. On Friday, Sept. 4, 2019, NASA announced that the International Space Station’s two women will pair up for a spacewalk on Oct. 21 to plug in new batteries. (NASA via AP)
2 / 2
This NASA photo released on February 4, 20202 shows NASA astronaut Christina Koch during a spacewalk on January 15, 2020. (NASA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95ssn

Updated 06 February 2020
AFP

Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Earth

  • Koch had already made history by that point after she became one half of the first-ever all-woman spacewalk along with NASA counterpart Jessica Meir in October
Updated 06 February 2020
AFP

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: US astronaut Christina Koch is set to return to Earth Thursday having shattered the spaceflight record for female astronauts by spending almost a year aboard the International Space Station.
Koch of NASA is expected to touch down in the Kazakh steppes with colleagues Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency at 0912 GMT after 328 days in space.
The 41-year-old Michigan-born engineer by training surpassed the previous record set for a single spaceflight by a woman — 289 days, held by NASA veteran Peggy Whitson — on December 28, 2019.
Koch had already made history by that point after she became one half of the first-ever all-woman spacewalk along with NASA counterpart Jessica Meir in October.
Koch told NBC on Tuesday that she would “miss microgravity” as she answered questions from journalists ahead of her three-and-a-half hour journey back to Earth.
“It’s really fun to be in a place where you can just bounce around between the ceiling and the floor whenever you want,” she said, smiling as she twisted her body around the ISS.

Koch called three-time flyer Whitson “a heroine of mine” and a “mentor” in the space program after she surpassed the 59-year-old’s record.
She also spoke of her desire to “inspire the next generation of explorers.”
Koch’s return comes after an advert produced by the skincare brand Olay ran during an intermission in the American football Super Bowl with a call to “make space for women.”
The advert featured NASA astronaut Nicole Stott and saw the company promise to donate up to $500,000 to the nonprofit Women Who Code, which works with young women seeking careers in tech and scientific fields.
This year’s Super Bowl was watched by over 100 million people while advert space costs more than $5 million for a 30-second commercial.
The first woman in space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova whose spaceflight in 1963 is still the only solo mission carried out by a woman.
But the cosmonauts Russia has sent to the ISS since expeditions began in 2000 have all been men with the exception of Yelena Serova’s launch in 2014.
Both Tereshkova and Serova are now lawmakers in the Russian parliament, where they represent the ruling United Russia party.
Unlike Koch, whose stay aboard the ISS was extended, Parmitano and Skvortsov are rounding off regular six-month missions.
Parmitano handed over command of the ISS to Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old Italian posted regular shots of the Earth while aboard, highlighting the plight of the Amazon rainforest and poetically describing the Alps as “like a spinal column, never bending to time.”
Four male cosmonauts have spent a year or longer in space as part of a single mission with Valery Polyakov’s 437 days the overall record.
Scott Kelly holds the record for a NASA astronaut, posting 340 days at the ISS before he returned home in 2016.
 

Topics: NASA

Related

Science & Technology
NASA planet hunter finds Earth-sized world in ‘Goldilocks zone’

Global Game Jam: The UAE’s 48-hour race to develop a game

Global Game Jam will run from Jan 30. to Feb. 1. (Supplied)
Updated 30 January 2020
Hams Saleh

Global Game Jam: The UAE’s 48-hour race to develop a game

  • The Global Game Jam will give fans a chance to build a game that focuses on a secret theme — announced on the day — within a 48-hour condensed development cycle
Updated 30 January 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: With an array of festivals and events lined up this season, there is something rather intriguing scheduled for game creators in the UAE. 

The Global Game Jam is being held in Dubai from Jan. 30 to Feb.1 and will give fans a chance to build a game that focuses on a secret theme — announced on the day — within a 48-hour condensed development cycle. 

“Once the secret theme of the game is disclosed on the day of the event, participants will start searching for the team members and should immediately brainstorm and filter all the ideas based on their skills,” Ahmed Fouad, a game development lecturer at SAE Institute, told Arab News. 

“At this stage, the team will also schedule their sleep hours and divide the work among the members — artists will work on the characters and environment and programmers will start prototyping the game mechanics,” he added. 

The competitors will have to create a game within a 48-hour condensed development cycle. (Supplied)

Usually, the game development process can take years and so one of the biggest challenges of the event, according to Fouad, is the time limit and the fact that participants are designing and developing a game with people they have never met before.

“But during the game jams we have witnessed fantastic ideas and with the help of good team members, it can be brought to fruition as well,” he said. 

Another challenge faced when designing a game, according to Anna Tookey — a member of the Dubai’s SAE Institute student council — is when to say no.

“Often, we will find an idea that we love and cling to it thinking that nothing could beat this idea and it’s my ticket to fame. Turns out your first idea is usually your worst, the more times you scrap the idea and open your mind to others, (the more likely you are to) find something that truly works,” she told Arab News. 

Topics: Global Game Jam

Latest updates

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3
Mac Cosmetics collaborates with 7 influencers for new lipstick range 
High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed
Indonesian president Widodo orders permanent solution to forest fires
‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud is coming to the UAE’s Comic Con 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.