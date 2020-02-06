‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud is coming to the UAE’s Comic Con 

DUBAI: Canadian-Egyptian Mena Massoud, star of Disney’s recent live-action flick “Aladdin,” is coming to the UAE’s Middle East Comic Con set to take place from March 5 to 7.

Massoud will meet fans and share anecdotes from his big break in the live-action remake of the 1992 animated original.

During the three-day event, Superman fans will also get to meet the “Man of Steel” of the 2006 film.

American actor Brandon Routh played the superhero of “Superman Returns,” reprising the role in the Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in 2019.

The French-born actress Elodie Yung will also be at the festival. She is best known for her role as Elektra Natchios in the second season of the Netflix series “Daredevil.”

And Rhys-Davies - the Welsh actor and producer best known for his portrayal of Gimli and the voice of TreeBeard in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy will also be making an appearance.

Davies, whose career dates back to the 1970s, also played Sallah in the Indiana Jones films.







Comic Con, a celebration of all things pop culture, brings in the latest releases, previews, exclusives, merchandise from the biggest brands and producers in comics, anime, games, movies and TV.