Militia actions in Houthi-controlled areas spark Yemeni aid cut backs

Workers dispose of sacks of World Food Program (WFP) wheat flour which is reportedly expired or spoiled, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. (File/Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Unless things improve, humanitarians and donors will have “no choice” but to reduce assistance, a UN official said
  • Aid agencies have for the past year publicly and privately complained of worsening operating conditions, lack of travel permits and other access restrictions
Reuters

DUBAI: The world’s biggest humanitarian aid operation will be scaled-down next month in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthis, because donors and aid workers say the militia group is obstructing efforts to get food and other assistance to those in need.
Humanitarian sector sources told Reuters that Houthi authorities in northern Yemen were hindering the sending of food for millions of people, to an extent that is no "longer tolerable."
“The operating environment in north Yemen has deteriorated so dramatically in recent months that humanitarians can no longer manage the risks associated with delivering assistance at the volume we currently are,” a senior UN official said.
Unless things improve, humanitarians and donors will have “no choice” but to reduce assistance, the official said. This would include curtailing some food aid overseen by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which feeds more than 12 million Yemenis a month, 80% of them in Houthi areas.
The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis and says millions of people there live on the verge of starvation. There is little precedent for a such a large-scale aid program being scaled-back in this way, which the sources called a sign of the seriousness of the concerns.
Aid agencies have for the past year publicly and privately complained of worsening operating conditions, lack of travel permits and other access restrictions which have left workers in northern Yemen “exasperated,” in the words of one agency employee, and unable to deliver to full capacity.
“At high levels this has left the agencies, NGOs and donors asking: can we continue like this or do fundamental changes need to be made?” said another source familiar with the discussions between donors and aid distributors.
No donors, UN agencies or charities have yet made public announcement of aid reductions. Two sources told Reuters cutbacks could begin at the start of March after consultation with donors this month. Two said they could begin sooner.
“No one wants to walk away from a crisis, certainly not a crisis as big as the one in Yemen, but humanitarians have to adjust what we are doing based on the risks we are facing,” the UN official said.
Another source said discussions were ongoing about the extent of any suspension, given the severity of the crisis: “Any talk of suspension needs to be carefully considered before a decision is made.”
One of the reasons for the suspension is a dispute over a biometric system designed to record who receives aid to prevent it being stolen. The WFP partially suspended food aid delivery for two months in Sanaa in June in a dispute over control of the biometric data. Eight months on, the biometric registration system is still not operational in Houthi areas.
UN documents seen by Reuters show that agencies have repeatedly asked Houthi officials over the past year to facilitate humanitarian worker access and deliveries.
When deliveries are delayed, food can spoil and has to be destroyed. Aid workers complain that they have been denied access to fumigate stored food to protect it from pests.
In one case in the poor Hajjah district, around 2,000 tons of food that should have been distributed early last year is now scheduled for destruction. Permission was not granted either to distribute it or to treat it to prevent it spoiling.
“We have seen a disturbing trend that when we inform [Houthi authorities] of the need to remove any infested stocks from the distribution centers, they arrange for media to accompany them and portray it as if WFP is distributing expired or infested food,” one of the documents to Houthi authorities says.

Iraq protesters defiant as they bury 7 killed in overnight clash

Updated 57 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Iraq protesters defiant as they bury 7 killed in overnight clash

  • Despite the bloodshed, Iraqis gathered for renewed rallies, with hundreds of students flooding Baghdad’s Tahrir Square
  • ‘Protection of peaceful protesters should be guaranteed at all times, not when it is too late’
Updated 57 min 35 sec ago
AFP

NAJAF, Iraq: Young Iraqi protesters pushed on with anti-government rallies across the country on Thursday as they buried seven fellow activists killed overnight in violence blamed on supporters of powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr.
Sadr — a militiaman-turned-politician with a cult-like following — had backed the rallies demanding a government overhaul when they erupted in October but has since then changed course.
In backing ex-minister Mohammad Allawi as Iraq’s new premier, Sadr split with the rest of the popular movement, and his diehard followers have turned on rival protesters.
Late Wednesday, Sadrists raided a protest camp in Iraq’s shrine city of Najaf where demonstrators had been chanting against Allawi.
Seven anti-government protesters were killed by bullets to the head or chest, medics in the city said, and dozens more were wounded.
On Thursday morning, the dead were wrapped in white shrouds and carefully laid in coffins draped with Iraqi flags, then carried in a funeral march through the city.
Young Iraqis, sobbing, grasped at the coffins as they were carried past.
Despite the bloodshed, Iraqis gathered for renewed rallies, with hundreds of students flooding Baghdad’s Tahrir Square.
“Whether ten or 100 die, I won’t abandon this cause!” they chanted, as a girl stood silently nearby with a banner that read, “Our martyrs are our candidates.”
High school student Tayba walked into Tahrir alone, an Iraqi flag tied around her shoulders.
“We’ve finally got used to it,” she said somberly, of the violence in Najaf.
“In fact, we’re even more determined. Before, the students used to hold just one demonstration a week, now there are three.”
Nearly 490 people have been killed and 30,000 wounded since October, most of them demonstrators, according to a count compiled by AFP from security and medical sources.
The demonstrators have demanded a total overhaul of the ruling system and have rejected Allawi — nominated on February 1 to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi, who stepped down in December — as too close to the political elite.
Sadr’s endorsement of Allawi prompted a sudden escalation in tensions with other demonstrators, which spilled over on Monday when an anti-government protester was stabbed to death in Hilla, south of the capital.
Sadr has ostensibly tried to calm the tensions in the days since but for those in Tahrir, the damage was done.
“Did you see what happened in Najaf? The masks have fallen off,” said Mohammad, a university student who has skipped class every day since October to protest.
“We’ve even told the Sadrists here that they were supposed to secure the square and their guys are the ones doing this — but they don’t listen to us,” he told AFP.
For demonstrators in Nasiriyah further south, the deaths in Najaf are only the latest episode of their bloodstained uprising.
“Demonstrators were shot dead, kidnapped, assassinated, and now their camps are attacked in broad daylight under the watchful eye of the security forces,” said Adnan Dafar, a protester.
“The armed factions do whatever they want just so they can end this revolution.”
And in Diwaniyah, protesters added Sadr to their chants denouncing the Hashed Al-Shaabi, an Iraqi military network led by Hadi Ameri which many have blamed for violence against protesters.
“No Moqtada, No Hadi! My country will stay free!” they repeated.
On Thursday, the United Nations’ top representative in Baghdad condemned the bloodshed in Najaf.
“Protection of peaceful protesters should be guaranteed at all times, not when it is too late,” she said.
When he announced his candidacy, Allawi had extended a hand to protesters and urged them to keep up their rallies.
He has since met with representatives of the movement, pledging to release anyone detained for demonstrating, compensate the families of those killed in protest-related violence and work with the UN to implement demonstrators’ demands.
Allawi also pledged to include demonstrators as he seeks to form his cabinet, which he must do by March 2.
Until it is confirmed by parliament with a vote of confidence, Allawi remains PM-designate.

