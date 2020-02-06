King Salman sends letter to Egypt's El-Sisi

RIYADH: King Salman sent a written letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirming the strength of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Thursday.
The letter also expressed the king’s desire to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and for joint work and coordination with Egypt regarding regional and international issues to continue.
The letter was delivered by the Kingdom’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan when he was received by El-Sisi.
