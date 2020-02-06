You are here

King Salman sends letter to Egypt's El-Sisi

King Salman sent a written letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirming the strength of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 06 February 2020
King Salman sends letter to Egypt's El-Sisi

  • The letter was delivered by the Kingdom’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan when he was received by El-Sisi
Updated 06 February 2020
RIYADH: King Salman sent a written letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confirming the strength of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Thursday.
The letter also expressed the king’s desire to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and for joint work and coordination with Egypt regarding regional and international issues to continue.
The letter was delivered by the Kingdom’s Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan when he was received by El-Sisi.

Greek music master Yanni keeps the dream alive at AlUla

Updated 06 February 2020
Greek music master Yanni keeps the dream alive at AlUla

  • Yanni: “AlUla fascinates me. It is an inspirational place defined by its nature and history.”
Updated 06 February 2020
JEDDAH: Greek pianist, composer and music producer Yanni will perform on Friday at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla as part of the Winter at Tantora festival.

The award-winning artist delivered an extraordinary concert in the opening season of the Winter at Tantora festival last year and will return to perform some of his most celebrated pieces at this year’s event.

The festival, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, features a variety of world heritage, cultural and artistic events inspired by AlUla’s history dating back thousands of years.

Yanni said: “AlUla fascinates me. It is an inspirational place defined by its nature and history.”

The Greek musician surprised his audience last year with a piece composed for the Kingdom, titled “Dreams Come True.”

On Friday, Yanni will be accompanied by an orchestra as he performs a string of internationally acclaimed works.

The concert, set against the dramatic backdrop of AlUla, will take place at the Maraya Concert Hall, a vast mirrored performance space that can hold up to 500 people.

The Tantora festival runs until March 7, with activities that merge Eastern and Western culture, highlighting AlUla’s history as a meeting point for different civilizations through the ages.

Visitors will be able to tour the historical heritage sites before their closure until October 2020. They will also be able to attend musical and artistic performances by some of the most respected artists in the Arab and international world.

