China to halve tariffs on $75 billion of US imports to calm markets

China is grappling with a shortage in supplies to combat the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed 560 lives. (AFP)
Updated 07 February 2020
AFP

  • Beijing announced that US imports useful in its fight against coronavirus will be exempted from retaliatory tariffs
BEIJING: China said it would halve tariffs on $75 billion-worth of US imports as part of its trade truce with Washington and as officials look to calm markets unnerved by the deadly virus outbreak.

The State Council Tariff Commission said the reductions would come in a month after Beijing and Washington signed a deal to dial down a long-running trade war that has hit the global economy.

It also comes a day after Donald Trump hailed relations between the superpowers as the “best” ever in his State of the Union address, with observers saying Beijing was likely keen to geti moving on the next phase of talks toward a wider agreement.

Levies of five and 10 percent on more than 1,700 items — imposed in September — will be cut from Feb. 14, the same day Washington is expected to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Products affected include fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans as well as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, and some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at “promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations,” the Commission said in a statement.

“To alleviate economic and trade friction, and expand cooperation in these areas, China has also made relevant adjustments,” it added, referring to the US cuts. “We hope to work with the US toward the ultimate elimination of all increased tariffs.”

The Commission also said it “hopes that both parties will be able to abide by their agreement, strive to implement its relevant content, (and) boost market confidence.”

Other retaliatory tariffs, however, remain in place.

The two in January signed a partial deal that eased tensions in their bruising trade war, with Beijing agreeing to buy an additional $200 billion in US goods over the next two years.

As part of the phase one deal, the US said it would halve its tariffs on $120 billion of Chinese goods to 7.5 percent, while Donald Trump called off additional levies that would have taken effect last December.

Thursday’s announcement comes as China grapples with a shortage of resources as it struggles to combat the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 560 lives and infected more than 28,000.

On Tuesday, a top US trade official said the virus outbreak would delay Beijing’s plans to buy goods from the US under the phase one deal.

But Washington expects “minimal impact” from the virus on the US economy.

China’s outbreak has caused Beijing to impose travel restrictions across cities, with millions of consumers staying home during its otherwise busy Lunar New Year holiday.

The crisis is expected to hammer China’s already stuttering economy, as companies and factories delay the resumption of operations.

Over the weekend, Beijing announced that US imports that can be used in its fight against the deadly virus will also be exempted from retaliatory tariffs imposed in the trade war.

AxiCorp. chief market strategist Stephen Innes said the tariffs cut was a “small but rather a sweet carrot to dangle.

“In the wake of the coronavirus economic tumult, it’s not much of a stretch to assume China is eager to start the negotiations,” he said.

Moody’s Analytics economist Xu Xiaochun said a reduction in tariffs “makes sense” as China is expected to import more US goods as part of the phase one deal.

But the timing might be more than a coincidence.

“Perhaps it has got to do with market sentiment,” he said, noting that the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite indexes fell Monday when markets reopened after the recent holiday and reacted for the first time to the outbreak.

“It could be a case of China giving signals that it is working toward easing tensions and improving trade relations, so as to ease financial volatility and risk aversion in the stock markets,” he said.

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

Updated 07 February 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

Topics: Indonesia SAUDI-INDONESIAN TRADE

