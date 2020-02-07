You are here

ADNOC ‘considering offer of exchangeable bonds’

ADNOC headquarters, left, in Abu Dhabi. ADNOC is seeking a minimum free float of 15 percent to attract international investors, sources say. (Reuters)
Updated 07 February 2020
Reuters

  • Move gives investors option to exchange bond for the stock of company
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering offering exchangeable bonds that could be converted into shares of ADNOC Distribution, as one option for increasing the free float of the listed unit.

ADNOC is working with several advisers on the transaction, four sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as the matter is not public, told Reuters.

ADNOC declined to comment on Thursday.

An exchangeable bond gives investors the option to exchange the bond for the stock of a company other than the issuer at some future date and under prescribed conditions.

Two of the sources said that a deal could take place in the coming three to four months, while a third said that ADNOC plans to list the bonds on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

“They’re working on it. They want the process to be smooth with an immediate listing (of the bonds) following,” one of the sources said.

ADNOC listed 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2017.

Reuters reported in June 2018 that ADNOC was considering selling another 10 percent stake in its fuel distribution business.

ADNOC Distribution was seeking a minimum free float of 15 percent to improve its chances of joining the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and attract more international investors, a source told Reuters at the time. Should an exchangeable bonds materialize, it would be the latest sign that the Gulf’s giant oil companies are increasingly turning to international capital markets to fund expansion.

Before oil prices crashed in 2014, state energy firms in the Gulf largely financed themselves with money from their governments. But low oil and gas prices put government finances under pressure.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco raised $25.6 billion by listing about a 1.7 percent stake on the Tadawul in December, and in January exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its IPO to a record $29.4 billion. 

Indonesia looks to boost Saudi trade, investment

JAKARTA: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin hailed the long-running relationship of his country with Saudi Arabia during an exclusive interview with Arab News and said he hoped that trade ties could be boosted between the pair.

“Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have very good relations, not just between governments but also between the people . . . even before our independence, our scholars have studied in Saudi Arabia,” the vice president said at his office in Jakarta. 

According to official data, there were 44 Saudi projects in Indonesia with an overall investment value of $5.4 million, ranking the Kingdom 42nd among the Southeast Asian nation’s foreign investors. In 2018, Saudi Arabia ranked 40th, having injected $5.36 million through 43 projects. Overall, between 2014 and 2018, there were 160 Saudi investment projects with a total value of $43 million. 

The Kingdom ranks 23rd among Indonesia’s export destinations and is among its top 10 import markets, with a total trade value of $4.61 billion between January and November 2019.

Amin said he hoped Saudi Arabia could boost its trade and investment in Indonesia. 

“Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country. If Saudi invests in Indonesia, it could (help to) develop Indonesia and empower the people, which also means empowering Muslims.,” Amin said. 

The septuagenarian vice president, who completed his first 100 days in office in late January, also expressed hopes that working conditions for Indonesian migrant workers in the Middle East could improve over time. 

Indonesia has imposed a moratorium on sending migrant workers to more than 20 Middle Eastern countries since 2015 because of concerns over their welfare.

Millions of Indonesians, most of whom are women, work in the region as domestic workers. 

In October 2018, then-Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri and his Saudi counterpart Ahmed Sulaiman Al-Rajhi launched the One Channel System in Jakarta. The initiative is a pilot project which permits only certified workers to be employed in limited professions. 

“We need to ensure that our migrant workers ... are well protected, safe and have their rights and dignity respected,” Amin said. 

Another major issue is Indonesia’s Hajj quota. Indonesia has been lobbying Saudi Arabia to set last year’s quota of 231,000 as an official count for Indonesia. The official quota provided by the Saudi government is still 221,000 but in 2019 Indonesia had an additional quota of 10,000. 

“We are asking for a bigger Hajj quota because we have a very long waiting list. In some regions, the waiting list for someone to get their turn to go on Hajj could stretch to more than 25 years,” Amin said. 

“We are really concerned about this and we can reduce it only by having additional quota,” he added. 

Topics: Indonesia SAUDI-INDONESIAN TRADE

