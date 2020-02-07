Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

You are here

Updated 07 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

  • Loginov spoke about global concerns and their economic aspects
RIYADH: The key to cybersecurity is constant research and development to ensure that the latest technology is as safe as it can be, said Mike Loginov, chief information security officer at Neom.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Loginov spoke about global concerns and their economic aspects.

He said: “Cybersecurity is not the issue, cybercrime is. Cybercrime continues to be a large-scale global concern.

“Over the next 4 to 5 years, an estimated $5 trillion in global value will be at risk from cyberattacks, think what good causes this money could be used for and you get a sense of the waste, lost opportunity and economic impact.”

Loginov said that cybersecurity-related spending will likely surpass an estimated $130 billion by 2023.

The cybersecurity market is booming, growing by 30 times over the past 12 years, he added.

According to Loginov, the expenditure on cybersecurity is highly justified.

“As the sophistication of cyberattacks, ransomware and adversarial compromises increases, some in the industry might argue we are not spending nearly enough on this issue,” he said, adding: “The key to cybersecurity is constant research and development to ensure the latest technology is as safe as it can be.”

On the risks facing smart cities, Loginov said: “Smart megacities are large, complex ecosystems, and, as the level of connectivity to the digital airwaves increases within the city and beyond, the risk of compromise also increases.

“New smart megacities, such as Neom, have the advantage of no legacy systems. When you start from scratch, you can build in security functionality from the very beginning in every element that you need.”

Driven by a huge growth in connected systems and devices, advances have already been made in nano sensors with the ability to capture more relevant details and data designed to improve the management, efficiency, effectiveness and, crucially, the safety of the supporting city infrastructure.

“We will play a key role in helping develop cybersecurity skills in the Kingdom and the wider world through our living laboratory approach in Neom,” he adding: “We will also be looking to hire and attract, as residents, highly skilled technologists in cybersecurity.”

Asked about the link between 5G and cybersecurity, he said: “5G marks the beginning of a new era of network security with the introduction of enhanced encryption techniques. All data traffic sent over the 5G radio network is encrypted, integrity protected and subject to mutual authentication. So while the security risks are, in theory, higher, the protective measures being deployed are also improving.”

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia

Saudis swing behind China in battle with coronavirus

Deemah Al-Khudair

  • Thousands of messages throwing support for China sent via social media
  • The virus has infected nearly 35,000 people and killed 725, almost all in China
JEDDAH: Saudi citizens have swung behind China as it battles to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

A hashtag in Chinese that translates to “We stand with the great people of China” has been circulating on Saudi social media accounts for three days, with thousands of messages of support. 

Posts included: “Don’t give up, China. Don’t let the virus discourage you. We wish a speedy recovery to all those affected. We will always stand with you.”

The Saudi backing was welcomed by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh, which responded: “Thank you very much for the hashtag. We would like to say, ‘We stand with the great people of Saudi Arabia’.”

The virus has infected nearly 35,000 people and killed 725, almost all in China, since the first case in Wuhan in Hubei province on Dec. 1. The UAE reported two more cases on Saturday, bringing the total there to seven.

However, the number of cases being reported in China is stabilizing, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. The UN health agency said this was “good news,” but cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus had peaked.

“We’re in a four-day stable period where the number of reported cases hasn’t advanced,” said Michael Ryan, head of the agency’s Health Emergencies Program. “That’s good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures that have been put in place.” 

Hubei province is in virtual lockdown and many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have severely restricted travel to and from China.

Agency chief Tedros Adhanom warned against misinformation. “We’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists who push misinformation and undermine our response,” he said.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Wuhan

