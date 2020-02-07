You are here

  Dr. Hani Zakaria Asfour, vice dean at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah

Dr. Hani Zakaria Asfour, vice dean at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah

Dr. Hani Zakaria Asfour
Dr. Hani Zakaria Asfour is the vice dean of the pharmacy school at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah.

Recently, KAU and Umm Al-Qura University signed an agreement with German pharmaceutical company Merck. The agreement aims to train Saudi pharmacists and provide an opportunity for academic staff at both universities to undertake joint research projects.

The agreements were co-signed by the deans of pharmacy at KAU and Umm Al-Qura — Asfour and Faisal Al-Maliki, respectively — and Merck’s country manager in Saudi Arabia, Haitham Habashi.

Asfour gained his bachelor’s degree in microbiology from KAU in 1997. He later obtained his master’s degree in molecular biology from the University of North Texas in the US in 2002. In 2006 Asfour was awarded his Ph.D. in molecular biology from the same university.

He started his career as a teaching assistant in the medical biology department at KAU. He also worked as a teaching assistant at the biology department at UNT.

After his Ph.D., when he returned to Saudi Arabia, he was promoted to be an assistant professor and the chairman of the medical biology department in KAU.

Apart from his current role as a vice dean of the pharmacy school in KAU, Asfour is the lab supervisor at Princess Al-Jawhara Center of Excellence in Research of Hereditary Disorders and the deputy director for finance and administrative affairs at the same center.

He is also the supervisor for academic affairs at the school of medicine and an assistant professor at the medical parasitology department at KAU.

His Twitter handle is @AsfourHani.

Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Neom security officer: Research, development key to cybersecurity

  • Loginov spoke about global concerns and their economic aspects
Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The key to cybersecurity is constant research and development to ensure that the latest technology is as safe as it can be, said Mike Loginov, chief information security officer at Neom.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Loginov spoke about global concerns and their economic aspects.

He said: “Cybersecurity is not the issue, cybercrime is. Cybercrime continues to be a large-scale global concern.

“Over the next 4 to 5 years, an estimated $5 trillion in global value will be at risk from cyberattacks, think what good causes this money could be used for and you get a sense of the waste, lost opportunity and economic impact.”

Loginov said that cybersecurity-related spending will likely surpass an estimated $130 billion by 2023.

The cybersecurity market is booming, growing by 30 times over the past 12 years, he added.

According to Loginov, the expenditure on cybersecurity is highly justified.

“As the sophistication of cyberattacks, ransomware and adversarial compromises increases, some in the industry might argue we are not spending nearly enough on this issue,” he said, adding: “The key to cybersecurity is constant research and development to ensure the latest technology is as safe as it can be.”

On the risks facing smart cities, Loginov said: “Smart megacities are large, complex ecosystems, and, as the level of connectivity to the digital airwaves increases within the city and beyond, the risk of compromise also increases.

“New smart megacities, such as Neom, have the advantage of no legacy systems. When you start from scratch, you can build in security functionality from the very beginning in every element that you need.”

Driven by a huge growth in connected systems and devices, advances have already been made in nano sensors with the ability to capture more relevant details and data designed to improve the management, efficiency, effectiveness and, crucially, the safety of the supporting city infrastructure.

“We will play a key role in helping develop cybersecurity skills in the Kingdom and the wider world through our living laboratory approach in Neom,” he adding: “We will also be looking to hire and attract, as residents, highly skilled technologists in cybersecurity.”

Asked about the link between 5G and cybersecurity, he said: “5G marks the beginning of a new era of network security with the introduction of enhanced encryption techniques. All data traffic sent over the 5G radio network is encrypted, integrity protected and subject to mutual authentication. So while the security risks are, in theory, higher, the protective measures being deployed are also improving.”

