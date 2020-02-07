You are here

Greater public assertiveness driving regional unrest: Author

The launch of the book took place at the Arab-British Centre in London on Thursday. (Supplied)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  Vyvyan Kinross' book tackles the information war in the region that has been at play since World War I, and that has been pivotal in shaping events across the Middle East
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The public’s increased willingness to express itself “has driven the uprisings of the Arab Spring,” and “is driving the current upheavals in Lebanon and Iraq,” said the author of a new book titled “Information Warriors: The Battle for Hearts and Minds in the Middle East.”

The launch of the book by Vyvyan Kinross, a former adviser to the Abu Dhabi government and to the Palestinian Authority, took place at the Arab-British Centre in London on Thursday, and was organized in association with the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

“The retreat of the West, and the ending of the age of large-scale interventions, are opening up spaces for new regional players, most prominently Russia, Turkey and Iran,” Kinross told Arab News.

His book tackles the information war in the region that has been at play since World War I, and that has been pivotal in shaping events across the Middle East.

The book aims to shed light on the major personalities, intellectual influences, propaganda campaigns, tactics and tools that have characterized this information war over the last century, said Kinross, a former senior advisor at the UN Office for Project Services.

“This more hidden, systematic war has often been passed over at the expense of a focus on the military and economic conflict,” he added.

“But it has used tools and techniques that should be more widely known about and understood if we’re to grasp the complexity with which ideas are packaged and sold in order to shape public opinion,” he said.

“Censorship and closed information cultures have stopped working in the traditional way, and command and control management is no longer as effective,” he added. 

“We’re beginning to hear voices that for too long have been hidden. I believe that the rising force of public opinion is the single greatest irreversible tide in the region’s history.”

What We Are Doing Today: Abjad

Updated 07 February 2020
Ruba Obaid

What We Are Doing Today: Abjad

Updated 07 February 2020
Ruba Obaid

Abjad bills itself as the first Arabic-language “social reading” platform. The app allows users to buy and download Arabic e-books. For around the price of a book per month ($5.99), users get access to a library of more than 4,000 Arabic books, of which around 700 can be downloaded for free. It also offers a month’s free trial.

The app also allows you to rate authors and books and post comments and reviews, as well as to engage in conversations and debates with other users. 

Like most reading apps, you can customize the layout to whatever suits you best — from page color to font type and size. You can also search for particular words, mark pages and sections of text.

Before Abjad launched in 2011 (initially as a social platform to fill the need for an online database of Arabic books), there was no legal way to download Arabic-language e-books. But Abjad protects the copyrights of both authors and publishers — ensuring creators still receive some money for their work and that users are still supporting their favorite authors.

Abjad has received several awards and grants from various regional and international organizations. In April 2019 it won the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

