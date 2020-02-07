You are here

  • Home
  • Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack in Iraq

Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack in Iraq

Iran launched a missile attack against the Ain al Assad base in Iraq days after Soleimani was killed. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wew9b

Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack in Iraq

  • Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will soon disclose new information about the missile attack it carried out against a US base in Iraq last month, the ISNA news agency on Friday reported Amirali Hajjizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace division, as saying.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against the Ain al Assad base in Iraq days later.

Related

Middle-East
Soleimani’s successor faces same fate if he kills Americans Iran warned
Update
Middle-East
Trump: US was facing imminent threat of attack from Soleimani

Yemeni army controls areas in Al-Jawf province

Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni army controls areas in Al-Jawf province

  • A military source said the skirmish resulted to deaths and wounds among the militia
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Yemeni army regained control of areas in Al-Jawf province, northwest of the war-torn country, after clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

A military source said the skirmish resulted to deaths and wounds among the militia as well as the destruction of Houthi vehicles.

Conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa, and much of the north, pushed out the internationally recognized government and ushered a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Topics: Houthis yemeni army

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthis shell Marib as army makes field gains
Middle-East
Yemeni army regains control of areas in Al-Dhale province

Latest updates

Yemeni army controls areas in Al-Jawf province
Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack in Iraq
Greater public assertiveness driving regional unrest: Author
British ambassador returns to Iran after brief arrest last month
Five killed in Alaska commuter air crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.