You are here

  • Home
  • Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain’s royal family, Buckingham Palace said Friday. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrvk7

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

  • The couple left Britain in a shock move last month, stepping back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain’s royal family, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech.
The couple left Britain in a shock move last month, stepping back from royal duties to pursue financial independence instead.
JPMorgan Chase is the biggest US bank by assets. It is not known if Harry was paid for the speech at the 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach.
“I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JPMorgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the duke spoke,” a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Friday.
Harry and Meghan have been living in a luxury mansion outside Victoria on Canada’s Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie.
A clear majority of Canadians feel their country should not have to pay for their security, according to a poll by Nanos Research for CTV out Monday.
Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state. The prince is sixth in line to the throne.
However, 77 percent believed Candian taxpayers should not have to stump up because the Sussexes are not in Canada as representatives of the sovereign.
There has been no official announcement about the question of security, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left behind royal duties.

Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle UK Canada

Related

World
Harry, Meghan under fire after royal crisis summit
World
UK's Queen Elizabeth agrees to grandson Harry's wishes after crisis talks

India extends detention of Kashmir’s political leaders

Updated 56 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

India extends detention of Kashmir’s political leaders

  • The four were originally held under a law that allows a maximum detention of six months and their terms were about to expire
  • The extension was issued under India’s Public Safety Act (PSA) which allows detention without trial for up to two years
Updated 56 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

SRINAGAR: India has extended the detention of four political leaders in Kashmir and a prominent lawyer who have been held since August to quell dissent after the federal government stripped the region of its autonomy, officials and a lawyer said on Friday.
The extension was issued under India’s Public Safety Act (PSA) which allows detention without trial for up to two years, the officials in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, told Reuters.
The four leaders include two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — and two regional party leaders, Ali Mohmmad Sagar and Sartaj Madni, the officials said
The four were originally held under a law that allows a maximum detention of six months and their terms were about to expire. “So they had to be either released or booked under PSA,” said one government official.
“Several other regional leaders who have also completed six months under preventive detention are likely to be booked under PSA,” a second official said.
The officials requested anonymity due to the sensitivity over security matters.
A spokesman for India’s home ministry was unavailable for comment. In a reply to parliament on Thursday, the ministry said 389 people in Kashmir had been held under the PSA since August.
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday also dismissed a plea challenging the detention of Kashmir’s Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom.
Qayoom, a supporter of separatist groups that want the region to secede from India, has been detained under the PSA in a jail in the country’s capital New Delhi.
“We will appeal against the decision,” Qayoom’s lawyer Zafar Shah told Reuters.
Kashmir was at the heart of two of the three wars fought by India and Pakistan since independence in 1947, and the dispute between the now nuclear armed neighbors over the Himalayan region remains unresolved.
Ahead of scrapping of Kashmir’s autonomy last year, India’s federal government detained about 5,000 people including businessmen, civil society members, lawyers and activists to prevent protests breaking out.
The Indian government has argued that the detention of politicians and an Internet blackout was needed to maintain order in a region where security forces have been fighting a long-running insurgency encouraged by Pakistan. Islamabad denies giving material support to the insurgency.
The removal of autonomy and subsequent crackdown in Kashmir has also drawn international criticism and diplomats from several countries say they have raised human rights concerns with India’s foreign ministry.
Rights group Amnesty International has described the PSA as a “lawless law.”
Some of those detained have been put under house arrest, while others have been taken elsewhere.
Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti confirmed her mother’s detention under the law on Twitter.
“Slapping the draconian PSA ... is expected from an autocratic regime that books nine-year-olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for?” Iltija said.
Last month, India’s Supreme Court rebuked the government for shutting down the Internet and telecommunications in Jammu and Kashmir, which was India’s only Muslim-majority state before it was split into two federally administered territories.
A ban on public meetings remains in place, but unrest seen in the weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped Kashmir of its autonomy has died down, and an uneasy calm prevails amid a heavy security presence.

Topics: India Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah

Related

Special
World
Pakistan PM accuses Modi of ‘fatal mistake’ over Kashmir

Latest updates

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold
Top Iraqi cleric slams attacks on protesters
Israel ‘nearly shot down passenger jet in Syria’
India extends detention of Kashmir’s political leaders
US offers $100 m to China, others to fight coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.