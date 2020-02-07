Pakistan’s Jamshed jailed for 17 months over spot-fixing

Gulf women dominate shooting competition at Arab Women Sports Tournament

SHARJAH: Day four of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) in Sharjah saw a strong contest in the shooting, as well as in the volleyball and table tennis.

In the 10m air rifle team competition on Friday, the Bahraini team clinched the gold medal with 1,849 points. The silver went to the Omani team after accumulating 1,821.1 points, while the UAE shooters bagged the bronze with 1,778.1 points.

In another impressive achievement, Bahraini shooters nailed all three medals in the 10m air rifle individual competition. Sara Al-Dossary won the gold medal with 244.1 points at the end of the competition.

The silver went to Marwa Al Amiri with 243.6 points, and one of the two bronze medals awarded to Safa Al-Dossary with 221.3 points. Omani shooter Siham Al-Hassania also received a bronze after accumulating 191.1 points.

In the volleyball, the UAE’s Al Wasl players took on Syria’s Taldara Club in a thrilling match, which finished 95-77 to the Emirati side.

In the second match, Jordan’s De La Salle Club secured a valuable win against Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club, by three sets to nil.

After securing the silver medal in the table tennis individuals’ competitions, Algeria’s Association des Sports Féminins snatched the gold medal in the doubles tournament on Friday. Algerian Kateba Kasasi and Mleesa Nasiri won 3 – 1 against Kuwaiti sisters Mariam and Fatima Abdullah from Al Fatat Sports Club, who went home with a silver medal. The bronze went to Zanata Waterfalls Club from Morocco which secured the third place with a win against UAE’s Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, 3 – 1.

The fifth edition of the AWST finishes on Feb. 12.