Fahad bin Nomah, supervisor at Qassim University

Fahad bin Nomah is the general supervisor of the general administration of information and communication at Qassim University.

Nomah recently said that skills in handling the media have become necessary for everyone in all specializations, and are no longer the reserve of media professionals.

In his lecture titled “The university’s media policies and optimal engagement with the media,” run by the Center of Leadership and Talent Development of Qassim University, Nomah spoke about the electronic publishing policies of the university’s platform, since it is the platform that brings together all accounts that represent the university on social media sites and operates under the general administration of information and communication’s supervision.

Nomah obtained his bachelor’s degree in media and relations from King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh in 2011.

When he was a student, Nomah was assigned as the head of media and relations in the student partnership program at KSU between 2010 and 2012. He was also a media and relations officer of the National Center for Youth Studies at KSU. In the same period of time, Nomah was a journalist in Al-Jazirah Corporation for Press, Printing & Publishing from 2009 till 2014, before moving to King Khalid University in 2015 as a general supervisor of the media center.

In 2018 he joined Qassim University, taking on his current roles as a media consultant, editor in chief of the Qassim University newspaper and general supervisor of the general administration of information and communication. His Twitter handle is @Bin_Nomah.