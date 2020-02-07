You are here

  Fahad bin Nomah, supervisor at Qassim University

Fahad bin Nomah, supervisor at Qassim University

Fahad bin Nomah, supervisor at Qassim University

  • In 2018 he joined Qassim University, taking on his current roles as a media consultant, editor in chief of the Qassim University newspaper
  • Nomah obtained his bachelor’s degree in media and relations from King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh in 2011
Fahad bin Nomah is the general supervisor of the general administration of information and communication at Qassim University.

Nomah recently said that skills in handling the media have become necessary for everyone in all specializations, and are no longer the reserve of media professionals.

In his lecture titled “The university’s media policies and optimal engagement with the media,” run by the Center of Leadership and Talent Development of Qassim University, Nomah spoke about the electronic publishing policies of the university’s platform, since it is the platform that brings together all accounts that represent the university on social media sites and operates under the general administration of information and communication’s supervision.

Nomah obtained his bachelor’s degree in media and relations from King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh in 2011.

When he was a student, Nomah was assigned as the head of media and relations in the student partnership program at KSU between 2010 and 2012. He was also a media and relations officer of the National Center for Youth Studies at KSU. In the same period of time, Nomah was a journalist in Al-Jazirah Corporation for Press, Printing & Publishing from 2009 till 2014, before moving to King Khalid University in 2015 as a general supervisor of the media center. 

In 2018 he joined Qassim University, taking on his current roles as a media consultant, editor in chief of the Qassim University newspaper and general supervisor of the general administration of information and communication. His Twitter handle is @Bin_Nomah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia QASSIM UNIVERSITY

Saudi agriculture official: Bird flu cases at Riyadh farm under control

Updated 07 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi agriculture official: Bird flu cases at Riyadh farm under control

  • Saudis were urged not to hunt migratory or wild birds in order to prevent the risk of contracting the virus
  • 35,000 birds who had been in contact with the infected birds were killed to prevent the spread of the virus
Updated 07 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture identified several cases of bird flu at a poultry farm in Huraymila, Riyadh and has killed 35,000 birds who had been in contact with the infected birds.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Aba Al-Khail said that the subtype of the Influenza A virus diagnosed was H5N8 which only affects birds and cannot be transferred to humans.
The spokesman noted the importance of biosecurity at such facilities and called on poultry farmers to be vigilant, put in place appropriate preventive measures when dealing with birds, and not to introduce new birds during the current period.
He also urged Saudis not to hunt migratory or wild birds in order to prevent the risk of contracting the virus, and to inform the Livestock Emergency Room (on the toll-free number 8002470000) of any suspected cases, or instances of multiple bird deaths.

Topics: poultry farms Saudi Arabia Bird flu Riyadh

