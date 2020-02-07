You are here

  • Home
  • Barcelona try to make up for Messi’s lost time

Barcelona try to make up for Messi’s lost time

1 / 2
Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks in dejection at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
2 / 2
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, is tackled by Athletic Bilbao's Dani Garcia, center, and Ander Capa during the Spanish Copa del Rey quarter final soccer match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wwkjv

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Barcelona try to make up for Messi’s lost time

  • Messi will be 33 in June and has said retirement was “approaching”
  • Messi won the Champions League in 2015 but what followed has been only disappointment
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Lionel Messi admitted in December he could soon retire but Barcelona’s frenzied attempts to make the most of his final years appear to be having the opposite effect.

As Athletic Bilbao’s players celebrated Inaki Williams’ 94th-minute winner at San Mames on Thursday night, Messi stood still in the center circle, hands on his hips and staring down at the ground in front.

He had missed a chance to win it, his shot saved by Unai Simon, just moments before Williams’ flicked header crept inside the post to send Barca out of the Copa del Rey before the semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

Messi has been the inspiration and savior of this Barcelona team, his fingerprints on their string of La Liga titles more than anyone else’s.

But as Bilbao proved, when Messi misses, Barca are there to be hit, their insecurities known and ready to be exposed.

The political turmoil now engulfing the club stems in part from desperation, not to waste Messi’s final years or at least to be seen to be trying to make the best of them.

He will be 33 in June and said at the Ballon d’Or presentation retirement was “approaching” but a sense of time running out haa long-lingered at Camp Nou.

When Messi won the Champions League in 2015, aged 27, the assumption was there would be more but instead there has been only disappointment, three quarterfinals and one semifinal, the last two tournaments ending in capitulation.

FASTFACTS

  • Lionel Messi has been the inspiration and savior of this Barcelona team, his fingerprints on their string of La Liga titles more than anyone else’s.
  • The turmoil now engulfing the club stems in part from desperation, not to waste Messi’s final years or at least to be seen to be trying to make the best of them.

The fear of a repeat and another year squandered was instrumental in the decision to sack Ernesto Valverde last month, even if players insisted losses to Roma and Liverpool were not down to their coach.

After the clumsy appointment of Quique Setien, in which Xavi Hernandez was approached but not persuaded, and then a botched January transfer window, when strikers were targeted but not signed, frustration grew.

In an interview with Diario Sport on Tuesday, the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal then called out Xavi, who remains close to many in the dressing room, and shifted responsibility onto the players.

As the most powerful among them, Messi was implicated most.

He hit back, insisting “everyone should take responsibility for their actions” and that not naming names “tarnished all the players.”

Jordi Alba joined in the rebuke on Thursday night. “Those facing the music are the players and the coaching staff,” he said. “Enough shit is thrown at us from the outside, we don’t have to throw it at ourselves from within.”

 

Topics: real madrid FC Barcelona

Related

Sport
Barcelona coach refuses to get ‘into Messi’s life’ after Abidal row
Sport
Lionel Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award

Pakistan’s Jamshed jailed for 17 months over spot-fixing

Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan’s Jamshed jailed for 17 months over spot-fixing

  • Jamshed, 30, was arrested alongside two other men, Yousef Anwar, 36, and Mohammed Ijaz, 34, as part of a National Crime Agency probe into alleged spot-fixing
  • Jamshed, who lives in Walsall, central England, had played Test, one-day and Twenty20 international cricket for Pakistan
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed was jailed for 17 months on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to bribe fellow cricketers as part of a Twenty20 spot-fixing scheme.
Jamshed, 30, was arrested alongside two other men — Yousef Anwar, 36, and Mohammed Ijaz, 34 — last February as part of a National Crime Agency probe into alleged spot-fixing.
Anwar, from Hayes, west London, played the most prominent role in the plan, and was jailed for three years and four months.
Ijaz, from Sheffield, northern England, was sentenced to two years and six months in custody.
Jamshed, who lives in Walsall, central England, had played Test, one-day and Twenty20 international cricket for Pakistan.
All three admitted their roles in the conspiracy at a previous hearing.
Sentencing them all at Manchester Crown Court in northwest England, judge Richard Mansell said Anwar and Ijaz had engaged in “sophisticated and organized criminal activity.”
Jamshed was “vulnerable to succumbing to the temptation of financial reward,” he added.
“Corruption of this kind has sadly been taking place in the game of cricket for a very long time,” he told the court.
“If anything it has become worse due to the proliferation in the last decade of hugely popular televised international T20 tournaments in all the major cricketing nations, combined with a huge increase in online gambling.
“What makes cricket, and specifically these T20 tournaments in Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, so vulnerable to corrupt practices, is the existence of a huge, largely unregulated online betting industry in the Indian sub-continent.”
Ian McConnell, NCA senior investigating officer, said after the hearing: “These men abused their privileged access to professional, international cricket to corrupt games, eroding public confidence for their own financial gain.”
An undercover police officer infiltrated the network by posing as a member of a corrupt betting syndicate.
His work led to an attempted fix in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) toward the end of 2016 being revealed, as well as an actual fix in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February 2017.
In both cases, an opening batsman in the Twenty20 tournaments had agreed to not score runs from the first two balls of an over in return for a share of an overall £30,000 ($39,000) fee.
Jamshed was the target of bribery in the Bangladesh “two dot ball” plan which was eventually called off.
He then turned perpetrator as a go-between and encouraged other players to spot-fix at a PSL fixture between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on February 9.
The court was told a corrupt betting syndicate could make hundreds of thousands of pounds from such spot-fixes by placing fraudulent in-play bets, safe in the knowledge they were almost certain to win.
Jamshed, who made more than 60 appearances for his country, denied the PSL bribery offense but changed his plea to guilty after his trial opened in December.
Last year, Jamshed was banned from playing cricket for 10 years following an investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit.

Topics: Pakistan Cricket Nasir Jamshed

Related

Press Review
Firstpost: Pakistan Cricket Board set to ban discarded Test opener Nasir Jamshed for role in spot-fixing scandal

Latest updates

Barcelona try to make up for Messi’s lost time
Algerian president welcomes visiting Saudi foreign minister
Fahad bin Nomah, supervisor at Qassim University
Pakistan’s Jamshed jailed for 17 months over spot-fixing
Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.