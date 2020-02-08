You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi youth drives new wave of Riyadh business parks

Saudi youth drives new wave of Riyadh business parks

Riyadh is the largest city for corporate expansion in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nvyd

Updated 08 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi youth drives new wave of Riyadh business parks

  • The report sheds light on the growing demand for office space in the capital
Updated 08 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Savills, the leading global real estate services provider, released its latest Saudi Arabia market report analyzing the rise of business parks in Riyadh.

The report sheds light on the growing demand for office space in the capital and the introduction of business parks to meet the requirements of businesses. 

David O’Hara, head of Savills’ Saudi Arabia branch, said: “The concept of office space has undergone significant changes over the past few years. It has evolved from the ‘cubical’ setup in the nineties to ‘open plan’ desk space in the twenties and to ‘flexible’ and ‘co-working’ spaces today. This evolution has been driven by both changing business requirements as well as evolving employment needs.

“The Kingdom has been witnessing major changes over the past few years. With close to 40 percent of the country’s population between the age of 20-40 years, it’s imperative to incorporate their requirements while building. Riyadh is transforming smartly, hence the importance of introducing the concept of business parks to meet evolving and new business needs while attracting and retaining talent.”  

Riyadh is the largest city for corporate expansion in the Kingdom. According to Savills, the rise of business parks is likely to attract new and various business sectors in the next three years, such as in fintech, education, health care, entertainment, defense, transportation, consultancy and others related to Vision 2030. 

O’Hara said: “From a property management and facility management point of view, the entry of global companies and introduction of investment grade supply will necessitate the services of professional companies to manage assets. This is important as it offers a competitive advantage and helps maintaining the quality and service offering of the asset relevant to the changing market requirements. For the moment, most of the developers prefer to carry out these services in-house but we expect this to change over the next few years.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Young Saudis optimistic about future, Arab Youth Survey shows
Saudi Arabia
Women’s Business Park to create 21,000 jobs

Saudi Arabia, Virgin Hyperloop One to conduct world’s first national hyperloop study

Updated 08 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia, Virgin Hyperloop One to conduct world’s first national hyperloop study

  • It will examine viable routes, expected demand, explore socioeconomic impact
Updated 08 February 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A groundbreaking study will be conducted to build the world’s longest hyperloop track,  the Ministry of Transport announced on Thursday.

It said an agreement with Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO), the world’s leading hyperloop company, would see a groundbreaking pre-feasibility study conducted on the use of hyperloop technology, laying the groundwork for a network of routes across Saudi Arabia.

The study is the first to be carried out anywhere in the world and will examine viable routes, expected demand, anticipated costs and explore the socioeconomic impact, such as the creation of jobs and environmental effects.

Speaking to Arab News, Harj Dhaliwal, VHO’s managing director for the Middle East, who signed the agreement with Khaled Al-Romaih, deputy minister for planning and information at the Ministry of Transport, said: “This is the first step, we want to create a solid foundation. The agreement with the ministry brings us one step closer to the realization of our vision for a connected Saudi Arabia and a connected Gulf.

“We have a vision for the Kingdom, and that vision is of connecting it and the Gulf with the ability to travel from Riyadh to Jeddah in 46 minutes, to Neom from Jeddah in 40 minutes, from Riyadh to Dammam and Jubail in 28 minutes, and to go beyond the Kingdom, from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi, in 48 minutes.      

“It’s not just about providing a future transportation system, it’s the ecosystem behind it. What we want to do is to be able to bring technology to the Kingdom to be able to share and develop that knowledge. We signed an agreement with King Abdullah Economic City in October last year specifically to look at manufacturing, how we can actually bring technology, and that is expected to create about 124,000 jobs.”

Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser said: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has outlined the role of transport in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s economy within Vision 2030. As we enter a new decade, we intend to make rapid progress in building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people and goods. With the transformative hyperloop technology, Saudi Arabia will not only unlock unparalleled benefits for its people and the economy but will continue to lead the region into an era of prosperity.”

Technology would play a pivotal role in the progress and transformation of the Saudi economy, added VHO Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One, said: “The economic potential is enormous to connect passengers and cargo at unprecedented speeds with zero direct emissions. The system would be up to 10 times more energy efficient than short haul flights and 50 percent more efficient than high-speed trains. In fact, a hyperloop in the region could be powered entirely by solar panels which cover the tube, making the technology hugely attractive to the sun-abundant Kingdom.”

Topics: hyperloop Virgin Hyperloop One Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and Virgin Hyperloop One sign deal to exchange scientific and technological knowledge
Business & Economy
Hyperloop could add $4 billion to Saudi GDP, says new study

Latest updates

US investigators inspect site of fatal Turkish plane crash
Model Mariah Idrissi explores Abu Dhabi’s wildlife
Turkey says capable of protecting outposts in Syria’s Idlib
Ibtihaj Muhammad walks the runway for Nike during NYFW
Eight die, dozens hurt in southern Kazakhstan clashes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.