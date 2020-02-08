You are here

Sparks fly as Tesla’s $150 billion market rally leaves fund managers racing to catch up

Elon Musk earned more than $1 billion from Tesla’s recent rally. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Tesla shares have climbed nearly 320 percent since early June
  • The rally was helped by ramped-up production at Tesla's new car factory in Shanghai
NEW YORK: Pretty much everyone on Wall Street has an opinion about Tesla.

The electric vehicle maker’s stupendous rally in recent months has given shareholders something to cheer about, cost short sellers billions of dollars and vindicated legions of retail investors who have long adored Elon Musk’s company.

Tesla shares have climbed nearly 320 percent since early June, helped by the company's better-than-expected financial results and ramped-up production at its new car factory in Shanghai.

Another factor driving this week’s rally may be fund managers hurrying to raise their allocation of the stock, analysts said.

“A lot of advisors and institutions, they jump in the bandwagon because they don’t want to trail,” said Ross Gerber, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki in Santa Monica. “If Tesla goes to $1,000 and they don’t own it, what are they going to tell their clients?”




Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China on January 7, 2020. (REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo)

Gerber trimmed his fund’s position in the stock as the company’s valuation soared. He hopes to buy more if the stock falls and said a fair valuation would be about $550.

Retail investors have driven part of the surge, as staunch defenders of Tesla crowd Twitter, Reddit and other web sites.

Among Fidelity Investments customers, Tesla has been the most actively traded stock in recent sessions, with 16,000 buy orders for the electric carmaker's shares. 

The stock is held widely by institutional shareholders. Tesla’s biggest institutional shareholders are Baillie Gifford, Capital World and Vanguard, according to Refinitiv data. It also has an international following. Retail investors in South Korea have been trading Tesla shares at a furious pace in recent weeks, buying and selling $200 million of stock in January, according to the Korea Securities Depository. Volume in November stood at $43 million.

Tesla options positioning is also bullish. According to data from options analytics provider Trade Alert, skew turned deeply negative this week, meaning that demand for calls, used to position for further share gains, has surpassed demand for puts, used to guard against a fall in shares.

That is a departure from the usual dynamic in most stocks, in which options used for downside protection generally command prices higher than those for upside participation.

Tesla’s biggest winner is Musk, who stands to up to $1 billion thanks to Tesla’s recent rally. The company’s market capitalization briefly exceeded $150 billion this week, the second target in his record-breaking compensation package.

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

Reuters

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

  • Saudi Arabian-backed $100 billion Vision Fund set to report results on Wednesday
TOKYO: Japanese telecom SoftBank Corp’s CEO Ken Miyauchi on Friday welcomed hedge fund Elliott Management’s investment in parent SoftBank Group Corp. saying the activist investor’s assessment of the stock as undervalued was “positive.”

Elliott has built up a roughly 3 percent stake in the tech conglomerate and is pushing for changes to boost its value including strengthening corporate governance and share buybacks, sources said.

Elliott “thinks the company valuation is too low so in that sense it is currently a positive for SoftBank Group,” Miyauchi said.

SoftBank Group’s shares, which company executives think are chronically undervalued, closed up 7 percent on Friday after reports of the Elliott investment.

The comments came as SoftBank reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business.

FASTFACT

▲15%

SoftBank Corp. reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit.

The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 900 billion yen ($8.2 billion) from 890 billion yen previously.

Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen versus 211 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average 240 billion yen forecast from three estimates from Refinitiv.

SoftBank has pledged to pay out 85 percent of its net income as dividends, providing a steady stream of cash to parent SoftBank Group, which holds a 67 percent stake. As such, SoftBank has become a popular stock for yield-hungry Japanese retail investors. 

Miyauchi said dividends, rather than share buybacks, were the priority.

Along with a 26 percent stake in China’s Alibaba, the wireless carrier continues to help to support the market value of its parent, which in the quarter ended September reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years as its tech bets faltered.

Founder Masayoshi Son built his fortune by breaking into Japan’s telecoms market but his reputation could be determined by the performance of the $100 billion Vision Fund, which will report at the group’s results on Wednesday.

SoftBank’s rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI reported last week that operating profits fell 15 percent and rose 11 percent, respectively.

SoftBank’s stable earnings contrast with the fortunes of one of Son’s big early overseas bets, US Wireless unit Sprint, which last week reported falling subscriber numbers.

Analysts said prospects for the money-losing company are grim if it does not reach a merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.

