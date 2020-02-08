You are here

  • China central bank vows to support virus-hit economy

China central bank vows to support virus-hit economy

Pan Gongsheng, Deputy Governor of People's Bank of China (PBC) and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. (AFP)
Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

  • Analysts believe growth could decelerate sharply by 2 percentage points or more from 6 percent in the last quarter
BEIJING: China’s central bank will step up support for the economy to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak, but activity is expected to recover once the virus is brought under control, one of its deputy governors said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is closely watching the impact of the outbreak on the world’s second-largest economy, and is preparing policy tools to offset pressure, Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Friday.

“In terms of monetary policy, the next step is to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments, maintain reasonable and ample liquidity and provide a sound monetary and financial environment for the real economy,” Pan said.

“In the context of the epidemic and the downward pressure on the economy, it is more important to maintain economic growth.”

Widespread travel and public health restrictions are taking a toll on tourism, restaurants and the service sector, while many factories have suspended operations as authorities try to contain the virus.

The death toll rose to 636 on, Thursday, with 31,161 cases confirmed.

Sources have told Reuters that Chinese policymakers are preparing measures, including more fiscal spending and interest rate cuts, amid expectations the outbreak will have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.

Analysts believe growth could decelerate sharply by 2 percentage points or more from 6 percent in the last quarter, with business disruptions increasingly spilling over into the global economy. But they say business and consumer activity could rebound sharply if the outbreak peaks soon, much like the pattern during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Pan reiterated that China had sufficient policy tools to cope with the pressure, such as using targeted reserve requirement cuts, relending and rediscount, to support key sectors.

Pan said the PBOC’s recent liquidity injections have helped lower market interest rates, which could affect China’s key lending rate — the loan prime rate (LPR), when it is next set on Feb. 20.

Pan said the cost of special relending, at 300 billion yuan, from the PBOC to commercial banks is relatively low. The PBOC also has told banks to cap rates on loans for selected firms at 3.15 percent, 1 percentage point lower than the latest LPR.

The PBOC injected 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.74 billion) via reverse repos earlier this week to shore up confidence and cut some key money market interest rates.

The government will also cut taxes and fees, Vice Finance Ministry Weiping said at the briefing.

Weighed down by weak demand at home and abroad and the Sino-US trade war, China’s economic growth had already slowed to 6.1 percent in 2019, the weakest in nearly three decades.

The ruling Communist Party needs growth of about 5.6 percent this year to fulfil its goal of doubling GDP and incomes in the decade to 2020.

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

  • Saudi Arabian-backed $100 billion Vision Fund set to report results on Wednesday
TOKYO: Japanese telecom SoftBank Corp’s CEO Ken Miyauchi on Friday welcomed hedge fund Elliott Management’s investment in parent SoftBank Group Corp. saying the activist investor’s assessment of the stock as undervalued was “positive.”

Elliott has built up a roughly 3 percent stake in the tech conglomerate and is pushing for changes to boost its value including strengthening corporate governance and share buybacks, sources said.

Elliott “thinks the company valuation is too low so in that sense it is currently a positive for SoftBank Group,” Miyauchi said.

SoftBank Group’s shares, which company executives think are chronically undervalued, closed up 7 percent on Friday after reports of the Elliott investment.

The comments came as SoftBank reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business.

FASTFACT

▲15%

SoftBank Corp. reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit.

The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 900 billion yen ($8.2 billion) from 890 billion yen previously.

Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen versus 211 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average 240 billion yen forecast from three estimates from Refinitiv.

SoftBank has pledged to pay out 85 percent of its net income as dividends, providing a steady stream of cash to parent SoftBank Group, which holds a 67 percent stake. As such, SoftBank has become a popular stock for yield-hungry Japanese retail investors. 

Miyauchi said dividends, rather than share buybacks, were the priority.

Along with a 26 percent stake in China’s Alibaba, the wireless carrier continues to help to support the market value of its parent, which in the quarter ended September reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years as its tech bets faltered.

Founder Masayoshi Son built his fortune by breaking into Japan’s telecoms market but his reputation could be determined by the performance of the $100 billion Vision Fund, which will report at the group’s results on Wednesday.

SoftBank’s rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI reported last week that operating profits fell 15 percent and rose 11 percent, respectively.

SoftBank’s stable earnings contrast with the fortunes of one of Son’s big early overseas bets, US Wireless unit Sprint, which last week reported falling subscriber numbers.

Analysts said prospects for the money-losing company are grim if it does not reach a merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.

Topics: SoftBank Corp Vision Fund

