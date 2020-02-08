You are here

Firms refit production lines to make virus outbreak masks

One Czech manufacturer said demand for medical masks had increased by 57,000 percent in four days in January following the coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters)
Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

  • Factories inside and outside of China have worked around the clock to keep up with demand for masks since the outbreak
SHANGHAI: A number of Chinese manufacturers including a subsidiary of Apple Inc. partner Foxconn have refitted production lines to make masks and medical clothing, as a coronavirus outbreak spreads across China.

The move highlights how private companies are pitching in to alleviate a nationwide shortage of medical gear amid the health crisis, at times expanding beyond their core lines of business.

In a social media post on Thursday, Foxconn — formally Hon Hai Precision Industry — said it had begun trial production of surgical masks at its Longhua Park plant in Shenzhen, and expects to produce 2 million masks daily by the end of the month.

The Taiwanese company said the masks would initially be produced for internal use by its hundreds of thousands of employees, the majority of whom work in factories in mainland China.

SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile, a joint venture automaker formed by General Motors Co. and two Chinese partners, also announced on Thursday via social media that it would set up 14 production lines with the goal of making 1.7 million masks daily.

On Tuesday, Hongdou Group, a clothing manufacturer founded in the 1950s, wrote on social media it had refitted a factory to make disposable medical suits.

The company said it intended to produce about 60,000 protective suits a month and will send them to the government for allocation and distribution. Hongdou employs 30,000 people, its website showed.

Apparel peers Zhejiang Giuseppe Garment Co. Ltd. and Jihua Group Corp. Ltd. have launched similar initiatives, state media outlets reported this week.

Factories inside and outside of China have worked around the clock to keep up with demand since the outbreak of the virus at the end of last year in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province. High street pharmacies have posted signs telling customers masks are not in stock.

One Czech mask manufacturer told Reuters in late January that orders had increased 57,000 percent with in four days.

To cope with the shortage, localities in China have set up rationing systems.

In Shanghai, individuals wanting to obtain masks must provide a neighborhood committee with their ID and phone number, after which they are contacted when they can retrieve a set of masks.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment 'positive'

  Saudi Arabian-backed $100 billion Vision Fund set to report results on Wednesday
TOKYO: Japanese telecom SoftBank Corp’s CEO Ken Miyauchi on Friday welcomed hedge fund Elliott Management’s investment in parent SoftBank Group Corp. saying the activist investor’s assessment of the stock as undervalued was “positive.”

Elliott has built up a roughly 3 percent stake in the tech conglomerate and is pushing for changes to boost its value including strengthening corporate governance and share buybacks, sources said.

Elliott “thinks the company valuation is too low so in that sense it is currently a positive for SoftBank Group,” Miyauchi said.

SoftBank Group’s shares, which company executives think are chronically undervalued, closed up 7 percent on Friday after reports of the Elliott investment.

The comments came as SoftBank reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business.

FASTFACT

▲15%

SoftBank Corp. reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit.

The company also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to 900 billion yen ($8.2 billion) from 890 billion yen previously.

Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen versus 211 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average 240 billion yen forecast from three estimates from Refinitiv.

SoftBank has pledged to pay out 85 percent of its net income as dividends, providing a steady stream of cash to parent SoftBank Group, which holds a 67 percent stake. As such, SoftBank has become a popular stock for yield-hungry Japanese retail investors. 

Miyauchi said dividends, rather than share buybacks, were the priority.

Along with a 26 percent stake in China’s Alibaba, the wireless carrier continues to help to support the market value of its parent, which in the quarter ended September reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years as its tech bets faltered.

Founder Masayoshi Son built his fortune by breaking into Japan’s telecoms market but his reputation could be determined by the performance of the $100 billion Vision Fund, which will report at the group’s results on Wednesday.

SoftBank’s rivals NTT Docomo and KDDI reported last week that operating profits fell 15 percent and rose 11 percent, respectively.

SoftBank’s stable earnings contrast with the fortunes of one of Son’s big early overseas bets, US Wireless unit Sprint, which last week reported falling subscriber numbers.

Analysts said prospects for the money-losing company are grim if it does not reach a merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.

Topics: SoftBank Corp Vision Fund

