France’s Bouhanni takes Saudi Tour lead after penultimate stage

France's rider Nacer Bouhanni gestures on the podium after winning the fourth stage during the fourth stage from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on February 7, 2020. (AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on Feb. 7, 2020. (SPA)
The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on February 7, 2020. (AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on Feb. 7, 2020. (SPA)
France's rider Nacer Bouhanni gestures on the podium after winning the fourth stage and keeping the first position a the general individual time of the Saudi Tour, during the fourth stage from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on February 7, 2020. (AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
France's rider Nacer Bouhanni crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour, from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on Feb. 7, 2020. (AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
France's rider Nacer Bouhanni crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour, from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on February 7, 2020. (AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat)
The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on Feb. 7, 2020. (SPA)
Arab News

RIYADH: French cyclist Nacer Bouhanni took the overall lead in the Saudi Tour 2020 on Friday after winning the fourth and penultimate stage, posting an overall tally of 14hr 34min 49sec.

The Arkea-Samsic rider had finished in the top five in each of the first three stages and grabbed a two-second advantage in the general classification from Italian Niccolo Bonifazio.

Taking second place was Bohas Vale of team Bahrain-McLaren with an overall tally of 14:34:51, and in third place was Portuguese cyclist Rui Costa of the UAE Team Emirates, finishing at 14:34:54.

It was the 29-year-old Bouhanni’s first stage win since the sixth stage of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

“I needed this victory because otherwise you start to have doubts,” he said.

The fourth stage of the Saudi Tour 2020 had started from Wadi Namar Park to King Saud University in Al-Muzahmiyya governorate, with a distance of 137 kilometers.




France's rider Nacer Bouhanni on the podium with Saudi Tour officials after winning the fourth stage from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh on Feb. 7, 2020. (SPA)


“Today, my teammates did an incredible job. By being led out this way, the only thing I could do was win. Now let’s defend the (overall leader’s) jersey.”
The inaugural edition of the race finishes with a 144km ride on Saturday, starting from Princess Nora Bint Abdul Rahman University and ending at the historic Masmak Palace in the heart of the capital, Riyadh.

Fourth stage results
1. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) 137km in 3hr 21min 55sec,
2. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA/TDE) same time,
3. Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ/AST) s.t.,
4. Damiano Cima (ITA/GAZ) s.t.,
5. Ivo Oliveira (POR/UAE) s.t.




The pack rides during the fourth stage of the Saudi Tour from Wadi Namar Park to Al Muzahimiyah King Saud University near Riyadh, on Feb. 7, 2020. (AFP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat)


Overall standings
1. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) 14hr 34min 49sec,
2. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) at 02sec,
3. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) 0:05,
4. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) 0:14,
5. Heinrich Haussler (AUS/BAH) 0:15

(With AFP and SPA)

 

Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alabdelali maintains lead in Hail Nissan Rally

Updated 08 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alabdelali maintains lead in Hail Nissan Rally

  • Mohammed Al-Balooshi and Sufyan Al-Omar maintain bike and quad leads
  • The final stage takes place on Saturday in the An Nafud Desert
Updated 08 February 2020
Arab News

HAIL: Saudi driver Saleh Alabdelali and Norwegian navigator Ole Floene maintained a comfortable overall advantage of 12min 52sec after the third 254km selective section of the 15th Hail Nissan Rally on Friday.

On a stage near Umm Al-Ghalban, where Yazeed Al-Rajhi and co-driver Michael Orr returned to action to claim the fastest stage time after their wheel issues on day two, Alabdelali finished the special with the seventh quickest time to maintain his useful lead over Czech driver Miroslav Zapletal and his Slovakian navigator Marek Sykora.

Orr explained their issues on day two. “We just had a small failure with a part on the rear of the car. We tried to continue but eventually everything was broken and the wheel fell off and it was impossible to continue after that,” he said. “It was nice to drive today and maybe we can still win some points for the championship. We can also make some good tests. We are changing the setup every day. The stage started on fast gravel roads … and the last 170 km was sandy tracks and some tricky navigation.”

Khaled Al-Feraihi and his French co-driver Sebastien Delaunay were second fastest on the day and Mutair Al-Shammeri came home in third to maintain a similar position in the rankings.

Alabdelali said: “I think today was important for the co-driver. I lost 12 minutes but I got back on the route and after that I finished and still have a good lead to take into the final day.”

FASTFACT

 

The rally is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, under the chairmanship of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal and the supervision of the Hail Regional Development Authority, in cooperation with the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage and the General Authority for Sport.

Al-Mushanna Al-Shammeri managed to overhaul Saleh Al-Saif to snatch fourth place, but Al-Saif had the consolation of the lead in the T3 category. Muneef Al-Salmani sustained a puncture on his Nissan but was feeling better after an illness on day two and reached Hail City in sixth. Abdullah Al-Shegawi also sustained a flat tire but the son of Saudi veteran Ahmed Al-Shegawi held seventh place.

Khaled Al-Hamazani maintained his advantage in the T2 category for series production cross-country vehicles and Khalil Al-Tuwaijri topped the T4 standings from Fahad Al-Naim.

RESULTS OF THE 15TH HAIL NISSAN RALLY AFTER THE THIRD STAGE ON FEB. 7, 2020

The UAE’s Sultan and Mohammed Al-Balooshi continued their duel for motorcycle honors with Mohammed claiming the stage win to extend his lead from three seconds to 3min 06sec. The KTM duo are a class of the field and Saudi Arabia’s Ahmed Al-Nasser is a distant third. Anas Al-Ruhyani was badly delayed and lost third place in the overall standings.

Riyadh Al-Oraifan won the stage in the quad section to reduce Sufyan Al-Omar’s advantage to just 13 seconds heading into the final stage on Saturday. Abdul Aziz Al-Shayban and Sultan Al-Masoud are third and fourth overall.

The rally is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, under the chairmanship of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal and the supervision of the Hail Regional Development Authority, in cooperation with the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage and the General Authority for Sport.

The rally is being held under the patronage of Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and Prince Faisal bin Fahd.

The final stage takes place on Saturday in the An Nafud Desert.

 

