US investigators inspect site of fatal Turkish plane crash

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday evening, killing three people. (File/AFP)
  • The crash happened as the 11-year-old aircraft landed in strong winds and heavy rain
  • The US team is looking to see if there were any technical factors that could have contributed to the accident
ANKARA: US aviation investigators have arrived at the site of a fatal plane crash in Istanbul, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported Saturday.
A team from aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the US civil aviation authority inspected the wreckage of the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday evening, killing three people.
The aircraft, which split into three pieces in the accident, will later be dismantled and removed by crane, Anadolu said.
The crash happened as the 11-year-old aircraft landed in strong winds and heavy rain.
The US team is looking to see if there were any technical factors that could have contributed to the accident, Anadolu reported.
Investigators are examining many possible causes, including the plane’s speed and the weather at the time of the crash. On Thursday, Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T. Nane said the plane’s black boxes had been recovered and the data from them was being deciphered.
A report on the crash, in which 180 passengers and crew members were injured, is expected in a month’s time, Anadolu reported.
Prosecutors have taken statements from air traffic control staff, airport employees and the pilots of two other planes that aborted landings shortly before the Pegasus flight landed.
Pegasus has had several recent instances of overshooting runways.
Another Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway at the same airport on Jan. 7, causing the temporary closure of the airport. There were no injuries.
In January 2018, another Boeing 737 in the Pegasus fleet slid off a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey. The plane came to rest in the dirt above the Black Sea with its nose pointed toward the water. No one was injured.

Turkey says capable of protecting outposts in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey says capable of protecting outposts in Syria’s Idlib

  • Turkey has set up 12 observation posts in Idlib to avert an offensive by Syrian government forces
  • Eight Turks were killed in regime fire on Monday
ISTANBUL: Turkey threatened on Saturday to respond if any of its military outposts in Syria’s last opposition bastion of Idlib came under attack, a day after officials said three of them had been encircled by forces loyal to Damascus.
Under an agreement with Russia, key ally of President Bashar Assad’s regime, Turkey has set up 12 observation posts in Idlib to avert an offensive by Syrian government forces.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army took control of the strategic northwestern crossroads town of Saraqeb on Saturday.
“Army units now exercise full control over the town of Saraqeb,” state television reported, over footage of the town’s streets deserted after weeks of bombardment.
Turkey this week sent nearly 150 vehicles with commandos and ammunition to beef up these positions, with officials on Friday reporting that three of them had been surrounded by regime troops.
“Our observation posts in Idlib continue their duties and are capable of protecting themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess,” the Turkish defense ministry said on Twitter.
“In the event of a new attack, proper response will be given in the strongest manner, based on the right of self-defense.”
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given Syria an ultimatum to drive back its troops from its military observation posts by the end of February after eight Turks were killed in regime fire on Monday.
The deadly clashes have angered Turkey, which urged Moscow to press the regime for an end to its offensive.
A Russian delegation was due to hold talks on Saturday with Turkish officials over the situation in Idlib.
Turkey and Russia have worked closely in recent years to resolve the situation in Idlib despite being on opposing sides of the conflict.

