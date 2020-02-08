You are here

  Canadian lawyers file lawsuit against Iran over victims of downed Ukrainian plane

Canadian lawyers file lawsuit against Iran over victims of downed Ukrainian plane

The suit alleges that the downing of the plane was “an intentional and deliberate act of terrorism.” (File/AFP)
  • The suit names Iran, its supreme leader, the elite Revolutionary Guards and others as defendants
  • The lead plaintiff in the case is anonymous, preliminarily identified as John Doe
TORONTO: Canadian lawyers, who previously successfully sued Iran, are seeking class action status in a lawsuit on behalf of victims aboard a Ukrainian plane shot down over Tehran last month, looking for at least $1.1 billion in compensation.
The suit names Iran, its supreme leader, the elite Revolutionary Guards and others as defendants.
Iran admitted its missiles downed the Ukrainian airliner by mistake on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians.
The lead plaintiff in the case is anonymous, preliminarily identified as John Doe, and described as immediate family to a victim identified as Jack Doe.
The filing says John Doe’s identity must be protected because of the risk that “his Iranian family would be put at risk of harm or death by the Iranian regime.”
The suit alleges that the downing of the plane was “an intentional and deliberate act of terrorism.”
Iranian authorities did not immediately comment on Friday, when government offices are closed.
Jonah Arnold is co-lead counsel with his father Mark Arnold, who has represented clients in several suits against Iran, including a 2017 appeal decision that led to seizure of some Iranian assets in Canada.
The 2017 ruling was in a case brought by US victims of bombings, killings and kidnappings that US courts ruled Iran was responsible for. But the plaintiffs could not claim the $1.7 billion in judgments in the United States.
It was not clear whether Iran has any assets remaining in Canada. Arnold said the case would likely unfold over years, and any judgment could be renewed and enforced in the future.
“Providing a voice for the families and seeking compensation for them in the courts is the primary objective,” Jonah Arnold said. “When we get there, and we need to look for those assets, that’s what we’ll do.”
Besides Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others named in the lawsuit are top commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including the head of the unit responsible for shooting down the plane, Amirali Hajjizadeh.
Foreign states are not typically within the jurisdiction of Canadian courts. A 2012 Canadian law limited that immunity for countries Ottawa lists as “foreign state supporters of terrorism,” currently Iran and Syria.
The suit was filed Jan. 24 in Toronto, but it is not clear whether it has been served on defendants in Iran.
Arnold said the Canadian government is required to ensure that happens, and that he has received confirmation that the suit is “en route.”
Global Affairs Canada did not immediately comment.
The case is Doe v Islamic Republic of Iran et al, Ontario Superior Court of Justice, No. CV-20-635078.

Topics: Ukrainian Plane crash Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 Iran Canada

Israel bans Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan

Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

Israel bans Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan

  • The trade dispute between Israel and Palestine began in October
  • Israeli and Jordanian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment
Updated 08 February 2020
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Israel has escalated a trade war with the Palestinians by stopping their agricultural exports through Jordan, Palestinian Agriculture Minister Riyal Al-Attari said on Saturday.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) opened a new front in their decades-long conflict with a trade dispute that began in October and has escalated over the past week.
“Yesterday, the director of Israeli crossings informed all exporters and all relevant parties that all Palestinian agriculture products would be banned from export to world markets through the Jordanian crossing starting Sunday,” Al-Attari told Voice of Palestine Radio.
Israeli and Jordanian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In October, the PA announced a boycott of Israeli calves. Last weekend Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said he would halt all PA agricultural imports, which in turn prompted the PA to say it would end imports of Israeli agricultural products, fruit juice and bottled water.
Those moves have frayed trade links that have generally held strong since the two sides signed interim peace accords in the 1990s, even weathering the collapse in 2014 of peace talks.
Bilateral tensions have been further fueled by the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan which has prompted a string of violent incidents in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
The actions of the PA, whose power base is in the West Bank, in part reflect greater efforts to end what its leaders — including new Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh — see as an over-dependence on Israeli markets.
“We are at a critical political moment and we completely understand the negative impact that will result from these measures, but I say with all confidence that that negative impact will also affect the Israeli economy,” said Al-Attari. “We have several options and measures with which we can respond to each Israeli decision that aims to harm our national economy,” he added.

Topics: Israel Palestine conflict

