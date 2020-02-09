You are here

  • Home
  • Pope calls for respect of humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib amid escalation

Pope calls for respect of humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib amid escalation

Pope Francis led a crowd in a special spontaneous prayer “for this beloved and martyred Syria.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdwdw

Updated 09 February 2020
Reuters

Pope calls for respect of humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib amid escalation

  • He said the reports from Idlib were “painful ... particularly regarding the conditions of women and children, of people forced to flee from a military escalation”
  • Turkey has reinforced its military presence in the area, saying the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster
Updated 09 February 2020
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called on Sunday for respect of humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib province, amid an escalation of a Syrian government offensive that has displaced more than half a million in two months.
He told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s square that the reports from Idlib were “painful ... particularly regarding the conditions of women and children, of people forced to flee from a military escalation.”
Turkey has reinforced its military presence in the area, saying the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster.
The crisis risks driving another wave of potential refugees to Turkey’s southern border, and Ankara has threatened to act unless there is a pull back.
“I renew my heartfelt appeal to the international community and all parties involved to use diplomatic means, dialogue and negotiations, in respect of international humanitarian law, to safeguard the lives and fate of civilians,” Pope Francis said.
He then led the crowd in a special spontaneous prayer “for this beloved and martyred Syria.”
Turkey and Russia support opposing sides in Syria’s nearly nine-year civil war, but have forged a series of agreements since 2017 aimed at containing the bloodshed.
Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and President Tayyip Erdogan threatened this week to repel the Russian-backed Syrian forces unless they withdraw from the region.

Topics: Pope Francis Syria Turkey Idlib

Related

Middle-East
Russian denials of Syria chemical attack undermined by inquiry  
Middle-East
Syria army overruns key Idlib crossroads town

Syrian army vows to keep up campaign against last rebel area

Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
AP

Syrian army vows to keep up campaign against last rebel area

  • Russia has heavily backed the Syrian government’s offensive
  • The advance of Assad forces into Idlib and Aleppo has sparked a largescale humanitarian crisis
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s military vowed on Sunday to keep up its campaign to regain control of the whole country, days after capturing large chunks of territory from the last rebel holdout in northwestern Syria.
Russia has heavily backed the Syrian government’s offensive. The fighting led to the collapse of a fragile cease-fire that was negotiated with Turkey in 2018.
The advance of forces supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad into rebel-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo province has also sparked a largescale humanitarian crisis.
Nearly 600,000 people have fled the fighting since December. Most of the displaced are living in open-air shelters and temporary homes in freezing winter conditions closer to the Turkish border. Half of the displaced are believed to be children.
A main backer of the armed Syrian opposition, Turkey has sent in large military reinforcements into the rebel-held areas. But the buildup has not stopped the Syrian government advance.
Syrian military spokesman Gen. Ali Mayhoub said that government forces had gained a strategic advantage in recent days, according to a statement carried by Syria’s state news agency. He said that Syrian troops advancing from around Aleppo’s southern countryside had linked up with those coming from eastern Idlib.
The Syrian army had seized a geographical area of more than 600 square kilometers (230 square miles) and captured dozens of towns and villages, he added.
But the government campaign appears to be aimed at securing a strategic highway in rebel-controlled territory for now, rather than seizing the entire province and its the densely populated capital, Idlib.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government troops were only a few kilometers (miles) from seizing full control of the strategic highway, know as M5. The highway links the national capital of Damascus with the country’s north, which has for years been divided between government and opposition forces.
Turkey sent hundreds of military vehicles and troops into Idlib province in the past week. The buildup and the continued government advances sparked a rare clash on Feb. 3 between Turkish and Syrian soldiers that killed eight Turkish military personnel and 13 Syrian troops.
On Sunday, Mayhoub said the efforts to back the armed opposition “will not succeed in preventing the fast collapse” of the rebel groups. Damascus considers all armed opposition as “terrorist organizations.”
Rebels, including some of the most radical militant groups, control much of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo region. These areas are home to some 3 million people — many of them displaced from other parts of Syria.
On Friday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry warned its army would respond “even more forcefully” to any attack on Turkish observation posts in northern Syria, adding: “Our observation posts will continue carrying out duties.”

Topics: Syria Army Idlib

Related

Middle-East
Syria army overruns key Idlib crossroads town

Latest updates

Riders in the storm: Dutch cyclists brave Storm Ciara in ‘Headwind Championships’
Syrian army vows to keep up campaign against last rebel area
Jailed brother of Algeria’s ex-president launches appeal
Elderly Chinese woman fully recovers from coronavirus in UAE
Storm Ciara hits UK and Europe with hurricane-force winds, causing travel chaos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.