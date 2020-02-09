You are here

Food-share apps seek to help environment

A Karma app user collects his food, ordered through the food-sharing app, from a Coco Di Mama outlet. (AFP)
Updated 09 February 2020
AFP

  • Campaigners say food loss and waste create 8% of all emissions
LONDON: Jack Convery pops into a London branch of Italian eatery Coco di Mama to grab a cut-price lunch ordered on his smartphone’s food-sharing app Karma.

The 27-year-old Amazon employee — with an eye for a bargain and for helping the environment — uses a mobile phone app that sells surplus food from hundreds of UK restaurants at discounted prices.

“Anything I can do to help the environment and look after the budget as well is beneficial, so yeah, it’s a win-win,” Convery said after collecting his bag from the counter near Old Street Tube station.

“It ends up working out much cheaper than to go to (British supermarket) Tesco and buy a meal for one,” he added, noting that he can usually get his daily dinner for about £3.50 ($4.54) via the app.

Decomposing food waste is a key source of greenhouse gases — and a staggering one third of all food is thrown away, according to industry estimates.

Amid growing public outcry over the climate emergency, consumers are switching on to the environmental danger of carbon dioxide and methane emissions.

Britain’s cafes and restaurants are also embracing apps that generate some revenue from rescued food that would otherwise be destined for landfill.

However some restaurants happily give unsold food to homeless charities on a daily basis.

Swedish start-up Karma was founded in Stockholm in 2016 and its app now helps to serve 1.0 million users in Britain, France and Sweden. In the UK alone, it offers 2,000 outlets.

Rival app Too Good To Go also offers cut-price meals with a similar approach. Britain-based Olio enables its 1.7 million customers worldwide to give their own unused food items free to other users, via collection from their homes.

“When we give to charity partners, that’s great. But with Karma we get some money recovered; (it) doesn’t cover costs but it helps,” said Sara McCraight, head of branding at Coco di Mama.

Joao Campari, food expert at environmental campaigners WWF International, argued that apps are an “important” way to cut waste.

“With food loss and waste creating at least 8 percent of all emissions, it’s vital that as many people as possible reduce their personal food waste,” said Campari.

“To do this, we need tools that are easy to use and also help raise awareness of the scale of the problem. Most people have a mobile device so apps are an obvious and important way of educating and enabling action.”

Wastage occurs throughout the food supply chain: on farms, during transport, in retail stores such as supermarkets.

“In truth, the best way to cut emissions from food loss and waste is to prevent food being lost on the farm and in the supply chain before it reaches end-consumers,” added Campari.

Yet in developed nations, most food waste occurs in restaurants and private homes — at a time when an estimated 820 million people in the world do not have enough to eat, according to the World Health Organization.

“We throw away one third of food we produce each year,” said Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio.

“Roughly 10 percent of annual greenhouse gas emissions come from food waste alone, which I like to point out to people is four to five times greater than the carbon emissions that come from the global aviation industry.”

But Professor Martin Caraher at City University London’s Center for Food Policy pointed out: “These are good for raising awareness but they’re not in themselves solutions, because there’s still food surplus or food waste being produced.”

Saudi Arabia now employing 2 m people in booming retail sector, says labor minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was gearing up to meet the future challenges of the booming retail sector which currently employs more than 2 million people in the Kingdom, the country’s labor minister revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a major international conference of top retailers, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi said the number of people working in the sector represented a quarter of the total workforce in the country’s private sector.

In his opening keynote speech on the second day of the Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) MENA Summit, the minister said: “The Kingdom currently employs more than 2 million males and females in the retail sector, and they constitute more than 25 percent of the total workforce in the private sector in Saudi Arabia.

“This number of workers has been increasing due to the country’s strong purchasing power and growing consumption rate.”

He added that the Saudi government had given the retail sector considerable attention through numerous economic reforms aimed at supporting the sector and creating an environment that appealed to investors.

Al-Rajhi told delegates that the retail sector faced many challenges in the form of rapid technological advances, digital transformation, and the trend to optimize consumption and provide convenience to customers through e-commerce and smartphone apps.

However, the challenges also presented opportunities for the creation of new jobs, he said, and it was important that the workforce was reskilled or upskilled accordingly to take advantage.

“The ministry is working to develop the necessary legislation for new business patterns and to empower employers and employees to keep pace with technological changes which will be reflected in enabling the retail sector to keep pace with its future requirements to become more effective in achieving the aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030,” Al-Rajhi added.

He noted that the ministry had established a new state-owned firm, the Future Work Co., to support the developments and make the Kingdom a pioneer in the manufacturing of innovative, unconventional, yet sustainable future business patterns.

“We are working on enabling and developing human capital with the skills and technological advances related to the retail sector to ease their participation in the labor market and have launched apprenticeship programs to bridge the gap between business owners and job seekers.”

The ministry supported the retail sector through a range of initiatives, he said. One example was Qiwa, which had involved the automation and simplification of ministry services provided to the private sector through a unified platform, allowing Qiwa enterprises to issue instant work visas.

Addressing the summit, the minister pointed out that one of the main principles of Vision 2030 was to increase the participation of women in the labor market and qualify them for leadership positions.

The share of women in the labor market had risen to 25 percent in the third quarter of 2019, which was higher than the target of 24 percent expected to be achieved by 2020, he added.   

Speaking on the disruptive role of financial technology (fintech) in today’s instant, digital world, Ahmad Alanazi, chief executive officer of STC Pay, said: “In the past, we were innovation takers and adapters, but today we are becoming innovation creators and distributors.”

Praising Vision 2030, Renuka Jagtiani, chairperson of multinational consumer conglomerate Landmark Group, said: “I think 2030 as a vision is amazing and to be a part of it is very exciting.

“As a footprint, we are really proud that we have over 7,000 Saudi co-workers in our business, and 70 percent of them are women.”

Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar, in his closing remarks to the summit, said: “Hosting RLC MENA 2020 comes at a time of great change for Saudi Arabia. Our growing economy is unlocking remarkable potential across many sectors and creating jobs within the Kingdom.”

The sixth edition of the summit, which unites powerful industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers to share global insights and best practice, was hosted for the first time in Saudi Arabia and concluded on Tuesday.

Previously held in Dubai, this year’s conference included more than 50 speakers who highlighted ways to shape the future of the retail industry. Day two of the summit took an in-depth look at consumer behavior and explored how retailers could meet customer expectations.

