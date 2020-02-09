Saudi human development body signs cybersecurity training deal 

RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) signed an agreement with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) to train Saudi nationals in the field of cybersecurity and qualify them for jobs in the private sector.
The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of NCA governor, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Sabti, by Jumaa Hamed, who is deputy director general of Hadaf for the training support sector, and Ibrahim Al-Furaih, who is the authority’s deputy governor for strategy and planning.
It aims to provide the Saudi workforce with the necessary skills, knowledge, and professional capabilities in cybersecurity.
According to the agreement, Hadaf will post electronic training courses provided by the NCA and monitor quality control on courses approved by the Doroob electronic training platform.
Doroob is part of the training and qualification program offered by Hadaf. It aims to help job seekers and employees wishing to improve their skills as part of the national strategy to qualify Saudis for jobs in the private sector.
