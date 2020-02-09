You are here

  • Home
  • King Abdullah Economic City signed MoU to support housing ownership

King Abdullah Economic City signed MoU to support housing ownership

The various residential neighborhoods are designed to meet the requirements of family life. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2cu7

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

King Abdullah Economic City signed MoU to support housing ownership

  • KAEC has “witnessed great demand from visitors and investors as a leading destination for housing, tourism and investment due to its logistic capabilities and advanced infrastructure
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an international company specializing in real estate finance, with the aim of increasing citizens’ ownership of housing.
The MoU targets those eligible for support from the Housing Ministry and the Real Estate Development Fund who wish to buy ready-made housing units in various residential neighborhoods in KAEC, with monthly instalments for up to 25 years and competitive prices.
Anas Najmi, head of the quality of life sector in KAEC, said the MoU will provide an opportunity to own various residential products in the city, within a modern and sophisticated environment suitable for all income levels.
KAEC has “witnessed great demand from visitors and investors as a leading destination for housing, tourism and investment due to its logistic capabilities and advanced infrastructure, as well as its world-class recreational, social and sports facilities,” added Najmi. The various residential neighborhoods are designed to meet the requirements of family life. 

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Housing Ministry, UNDP sign expertise-sharing agreement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing program allocates monthly record 21,000 building plots

15-year-old Saudi female pianist reflects on her musical journey

Daleen Khalid is a self-taught pianist who started playing just 11 months ago. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 42 min 8 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

15-year-old Saudi female pianist reflects on her musical journey

  • Public speaking helped Khalid to be more confident and comfortable to perform in front of an audience, especially in some of Riyadh Season’s zones
Updated 42 min 8 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Coming from a musical family, young Saudi pianist Daleen Khalid wanted to be part of the artistic talents that her household is full of.
The 15-year-old’s father is an artist who plays several instruments, such as the oud, violin and keyboard.
“I grew up listening to music in different ways. Recently I found myself on the piano playing classical music and I decided to teach myself since that moment,” she said.
The self-taught pianist started playing just 11 months ago.
Apart from playing music, Daleen is also interested in public speaking, giving presentations, swimming, cycling and drawing.
“I’m an active person and I always like to experience new things in life,” she said.
Khalid’s family, especially her parents, was supportive of her musical dream and helped her pursue it.
She said that there is no period of time that a person has to spend to become a professional pianist. “Anyone can be a professional depending on their skills and expertise.”
The young talent, who says she is “still in the learning journey,” aspires to become a professional pianist in the future.
Her goal from playing the piano is to get her message out to the community. “Classical music can still be played and enjoyed by young generations as well.”
Public speaking helped Khalid to be more confident and comfortable to perform in front of an audience, especially in some of Riyadh Season’s zones. “Of course I get nervous sometimes.”
Daleen started playing in public before the Riyadh Season. She first started going to cafes and restaurants that have a piano open to the public.
She said that Riyadh Season opened a great window of opportunities for her to grow as a pianist.
“Nabd Al-Riyadh was my first zone to perform and then I moved to different zones,” she said.
Khalid was overwhelmed by the positive reactions to her performance in the season. “They were very supportive. Every single time I play the piano, people seem to be enjoying my performance and the music I pick.”
She finds it difficult to choose her favorite pianist. “I could never say who my favorite pianist is, it’s too hard to choose because every single pianist has their own way to express their emotions and feelings,” she said.
She told Arab News that she would like to be part of all future Saudi seasons, and that she is open to any opportunities.

Topics: Saudi pianist Culture and Entertainment

Related

Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi pianist shines in Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists plant seed of hope for green initiative

Latest updates

Israeli court nixes ban on Arab politician’s parliament bid
Cyprus president: no drilling let-up despite Turkey’s moves
Online sales, visitor levels push Emaar Malls revenue higher
Mapping app location data shows how virus spread in China
Saudi female karate players break new barriers in UAE competition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.