What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Judith Grisel

Addiction is epidemic and catastrophic. With more than one in every five people over the age of 14 addicted, drug abuse has been called the most formidable health problem worldwide.

If we are not victims ourselves, we all know someone struggling with the merciless compulsion to alter their experience by changing how their brain functions.

Drawing on years of research — as well as personal experience as a recovered addict — researcher and professor Judy Grisel has reached a fundamental conclusion: For the addict, there will never be enough drugs.

In this book, Grisel shows how different drugs act on the brain, the kind of experiential effects they generate, and the specific reasons why each is so hard to kick, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

Grisel’s insights lead to a better understanding of the brain’s critical contributions to addictive behavior.