Man’s death stirs debate about policies in Turkey

A banner emblazoned with the Turkish flag hangs on a building across from the U.S. embassy, right, and reads: "No force can block our struggle against terrorism," in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP)
Updated 10 February 2020
Arab News

  • Self-immolation exposes level of poverty in the country
JEDDAH: The story of a man who died on Friday after setting himself on fire sparked a widespread debate about the level of poverty in Turkey.

The 42-year-old unemployed man, Adem Yarici, was a father of two, who set himself on fire in front of the southern province of the-Hatay governor’s office because “my kids are hungry.”
The governor’s office said in an official statement that the man had attempted to die on a previous occasion due to “psychological disorders.” No official from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) attended his funeral.
Comments by a local official from AKP’s eastern Agri province, Selma Gokcen, drew harsh criticism after she said: “These are political maneuvers. No one would set him/herself on fire just because of poverty. Otherwise, there would be no one left in Nigeria, Chad, Zambia, Haiti, Madagascar, Yemen or Sierra Leone.”
The number of family and individual suicides in Turkey has increased over recent months.
In late 2019, there were three collective suicides by cyanide as economic conditions deteriorated. The families involved were under pressure from huge debt and the increased cost of living.
Seren Selvin Korkmaz, executive director of the Istanbul Political Research Institute (IstanPol), said that the statement by the AKP official shows how the party has become far removed from the problems of ordinary people.
“The AKP came to power by gaining the support of the poor. During their rule, they have ensured some benefits to the poor. However, those benefits were not the implementation of a social state but neoliberalism with a social face. They have reorganized patronage mechanisms and clientelism relations and pro-government NGOs have become the intermediaries by allocating social aid,” she told Arab News.
Korkmaz said that those NGOs had networks with the government and some religious orders, and after the failed coup attempt these clientelist links had become even more problematic because of the lack of “trust” and “suspicion” within those networks.
“The presidential system has also weakened the decision-making process. People at the low levels of bureaucracy or party cadres hardly take initiatives. That is why all of the social aid mechanisms that they set have been also damaged and the benefits have begun to be held by a very tiny majority that has very close links with the top level,” she said.
Korkmaz thinks the affects of this broken patronage will be seen in the coming years.
“The state was not a social state but it somehow has created a clientelism-based social-aid system. Now, this system has also weakened. Hence, ordinary people who suffer from precarity and poverty are now more vulnerable without any social support,” she said.

“The minority who benefit from state resources are now really far away from the everyday struggle of the people. Thus, the statement of the AKP official actually demonstrates the transformation of the AKP itself.”
The findings of IstanPol’s latest research document, “The Precarity of Youth in Turkey: Perception of Work, Subsistence and Life,” support the argument that without employment and social support, people are vulnerable in Turkey.
“Young people who feel the precarity think that their only support is their family. In the case of an emergency, rather than the state or relatives they think that only the family will help. Under these circumstances, if people cannot find a support from the family they feel lonely and hopeless, which may lead to them committing suicide,” Korkmaz said.
Official data shows that unemployment in Turkey has reached roughly 13 percent in the country, which has experienced a long recession. The net monthly minimum wage is about $430, while annual inflation rose by 0.31 percentage points month-on-month in January and reached 12.15 percent.
According to Korkmaz, the structure of government, a presidential system based on a lack of check and balances, is the major problem which affects the decision-making process at every level.
“Hence, economic policies are in trouble and are far away from serving the interests of people. Rising unemployment and low wages with increasing life costs seems to be a major problem for Turkey. That is why, rather than focusing on an aid-based social support system, the state should focus on solving the problem of unemployment and provide wages that ensure a dignified life,” she said.
In May 2018, another unemployed man attempted to set himself on fire in front of the parliamentary building in the capital city Ankara.

Rulings spark hope for Egyptian Copts fighting Islamic estate law

  • Egyptian courts have largely applied Islamic inheritance laws to both Muslims and the Coptic Christian minority
  • But Coptic Orthodox customs call for gender equality in inheritance matters
CAIRO: Egyptian Copt Amal Hanna says she is determined to fight the long-standing application of Islamic inheritance laws to Christians, as recent court victories embolden Coptic women.
For decades, Egyptian courts have largely applied Islamic inheritance laws — which mostly allocate a bigger share of inheritances to men than to women — to both Muslims and the country’s significant Coptic Christian minority.
But Coptic Orthodox customs call for gender equality in inheritance matters.
Hanna has twice been faced with the unbalanced division of family estates.
The first was more than 20 years ago, when a court granted her brother double her share of their parents’ property.
Then, after her aunt died last year, another court awarded the entire inheritance to Hanna’s brother.
“I was dumbstruck,” she said. “It really upset me, especially as my family raised us — me and my brother — as equals.”
Hanna has appealed against the ruling.
But Christian women’s hopes were rekindled late last year after Coptic lawyer Hoda Nasrallah and her brothers were granted an equal share of their father’s inheritance.
The November ruling by a Cairo family court took into account a constitutional article allowing Christian principles to be the basis of rulings on the minority’s personal status affairs.
Nasrallah’s rare victory generated a buzz across Egypt, but it was not the first of its kind.
In 2016, a Christian woman won a legal dispute with her brother, obtaining equal inheritance.
Coptic Christians have long complained of discrimination and underrepresentation in Egypt.
They are the largest non-Muslim religious minority in the Middle East, and account for 10-15 percent of Egypt’s predominantly Sunni Muslim population of 100 million.
They have also been the target of Islamist militant attacks that have left more than 100 dead since December 2016.
Elizabeth Monier, an expert on Coptic affairs at the University of Cambridge, said applying Christian inheritance rules would meet resistance from within the legal system.
Their application “has had to overcome resistance from entrenched practices and norms, both in the judiciary and society,” she said.
Though Nasrallah had already agreed with her brothers to split the estate equally, it took her around a year to have a court rule in her favor.
She said she pursued the case in order to set a legal precedent for other Christian women.
“My fight was about ensuring that the constitution is applied,” Nasrallah said.
“Many judges are against applying Christian norms,” she added. “It can be even more challenging when the heirs are in disagreement.”
Hanna also criticized a lack of legislation forcing judges to apply Christian rules.
In building her case, she said she invoked the constitution and used the 2016 ruling as precedent.
Hanna said she feared her appeal would be rejected, but would keep on challenging the decision.
“I will even take it to the constitutional court if I have to,” she said.
Lawyers say the lack of a personal status law for Christians is partly to blame for courts’ resistance.
“Coptic males sometimes push for Islamic laws to be applied since it’s in their interest,” lawyer Atef Nazmy said. “It is vital that a personal status law for Christians be created to regulate these issues.”
Christian denominations have for years been locked in talks over a unified personal status law.
They have yet to reach agreement or present a bill to parliament.
Nazmy said issues like divorce were at the core of the divisions.
Egypt’s strict Coptic Church applies rigid rules to divorce, granting it only in cases of adultery or conversion to other faiths.
Monier said courts might also resist granting Christian women equal inheritance because they fear Muslim women would seek the same rights.
In 2018, then Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi sparked controversy across the Islamic world by proposing a bill on equal inheritance for Muslim women.
The move drew praise from secularists and women’s rights activists across the region, but stern rebuke from Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s most prestigious educational institution.
Despite the resistance, Monier remains optimistic.
“That a Coptic woman has taken her case to court and won suggests there is some progress being made,” she said.
“This is another step that is part of the journey toward greater gender equality.”

