Iran unveils new missile in 'bid to provoke US'

An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency on Feb. 9, 2020 shows the unveiling Raad-500 missile, a short-range ballistic missile by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (Iran Press via AFP)
An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency on Feb. 9, 2020 shows the unveiling Raad-500 missile, a short-range ballistic missile by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (Iran Press via AFP)
Updated 10 February 2020
Arab News

Iran unveils new missile in ‘bid to provoke US’

  • New Raad-500 missile powered by a “new generation” of engines, says Iran's Revolutionary Guard
  • Iran's attempt at more missile tests risk more tensions, warns analyst
Updated 10 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile on Sunday as a “provocative” attempt to launch a satellite into space ended in another embarrassing disaster.

The Zafar 1 communications satellite, launched from Imam Khomeini spaceport in Semnan province, plunged back to Earth after its Simorgh carrier rocket failed to reach orbit speed.

It was Iran’s fourth failed attempt to launch a satellite, including one that exploded on the launchpad.

Nevertheless, with the anniversary on Tuesday of the 1979 revolution, Tehran is likely to aim to further provoke the US and its regional allies, analysts told Arab News.




An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency on Feb. 9, 2020 shows the impact of a launched newly unveiled Raad-500 missile. (Iran Press via AFP)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that its new Raad-500 missile was powered by a “new generation” of engines.

However, like most of Iran’s “new” technology, the Raad is a development of an older model — the Fateh-110, a ballistic ground-to-ground missile unveiled in 2002. The main change is that the range has increased from 100 to 300km.

Unveiling the new missile and engine, IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami described them as “complicated achievements on the bleeding edge of global technology.”

FASTFACTS

Iran’s new Raad-500 missiles are powered by a ‘new generation’ of engines.

Tehran’s attempt to launch a satellite into space failed for the fourth time.

The new technologies that made the missiles “cheaper, lighter, faster and more precise” could be applied to all of Iran’s missile classes, he said.

Washington’s aim is to rein in Iran’s ballistic missile program and its destabilizing behavior in the region. The US has also raised concerns about Iran’s satellite program, which Washington says is a violation of curbs on its development of ballistic missiles.

Dr. Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser to Gulf State Analytics in Washington, DC, told Arab News that Tehran was “likely to stage some event, with loud rhetoric” to mark the revolution’s anniversary and the 40th day of mourning for warlord general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike.

“Iran and its proxies’ odious behavior will be on display for observers to witness,” he said. “There may be attempts by Iran and its allies to demonstrate their capabilities. But the US and its allies have a full range of tools, including cyberattacks, so all eyes will be watching.

“Acting out through terrorism or militias is not the way to conduct foreign policy. Trying to launch a space vehicle and more missile tests risk more tensions.”

Topics: Iran terrorism Iran missiles

Israel attacks Hamas ‘terror targets’ after projectile

Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Israel attacks Hamas ‘terror targets’ after projectile

  • Israeli army said a training compound and military infrastructures were among the targets
  • A Hamas projectile hit an open field a day earlier
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions from the air early Monday, the army said, after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state.
The “aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” a statement from the Israeli army said, noting a Hamas “training compound and military infrastructures” were included in the attack.
There were no reports from Gaza of casualties or damage.
On Sunday night, a projectile was launched from Gaza at southern Israel, triggering air raid sirens and sending thousands to bomb shelters.
A spokeswoman for the regional council in Shaar Hanegev, just northeast of Gaza, said the projectile apparently hit an open field.
Palestinian attacks have increased since January 28 when US President Donald Trump released his vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — a plan firmly rejected by the Palestinian leadership in both the West Bank and Gaza.
It would grant Israel a number of its long-held goals, including full control of disputed Jerusalem and a green light to annex all settlements and other parts of the West Bank.
In exchange the Palestinians would be offered a state in the remaining parts of the West Bank and Gaza.
Palestinians in Gaza, an enclave ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, have launched rockets, mortar shells and balloons rigged with explosives at southern Israel on a near-daily basis since the plan was unveiled.

