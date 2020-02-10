You are here

  • Home
  • International conference in Riyadh sheds light on radiation medicine

International conference in Riyadh sheds light on radiation medicine

Short Url

https://arab.news/8vca5

Updated 10 February 2020
Halah Alshathri

International conference in Riyadh sheds light on radiation medicine

Updated 10 February 2020
Halah Alshathri

RIYADH: The 6th International Conference on Radiation Medicine began at Alfaisal University in Riyadh on Sunday.

The largest conference in the Middle East on radiation medicine runs till Feb. 13.

It is organized by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) in collaboration with Alfaisal University, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Saudi Society for Medical Radiologic Technology (SSMRT) in partnership with other institutions in Riyadh.

About 1,500 attendees are registered, including 50 international speakers scheduled to speak at the conference.

Conference topics include diagnostic and interventional radiology, medical physics, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology, radiation protection and safety and radiation emergency management.

“What makes it (the conference) unique this year is that we have created new subjects that are related to innovation in health care and Saudi Arabia’s vision in this sector,” Prof. Khalid Al-Kattan, dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University and consultant and head section of Thoracic Surgery at KFSHRC, told Arab News.

Among the topics discussed this year, Al-Kattan said, is “the use of artificial intelligence that will facilitate the utilization of robotic surgery and medicine.” Imaging was an important innovation for better patient care, he said.

Dr. Ali Zailae, research adviser at the Ministry of Health, said that the conference focuses on developments and challenges in the field at a time when the Kingdom is undertaking ambitious projects in the health sector.

“It is a great opportunity for all professionals in the radiation medicine field to know about what’s new in this field, meet the top-notch speakers in the world and know the new trends with the transformation in the health sector in the Kingdom and how to deal with the future,” Zailae said.

The Kingdom is taking several measures to modernize health care services. According to a national survey conducted late last year, 70 percent of Saudi citizens have a positive outlook about the Kingdom’s health services.

Topics: radiation medicine 6th International Conference on Radiation Medicine Alfaisal University

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudis warned to prepare for big freeze as temperatures to plummet
Sport
Saudi female karate players break new barriers in UAE competition

Saudis warned to prepare for big freeze as temperatures to plummet

Updated 10 February 2020
Arab News

Saudis warned to prepare for big freeze as temperatures to plummet

  • Temperatures are expected to reach zero degrees and below. 
  • Parts of Saudi Arabia were covered in a blanket of snow on Jan. 10
Updated 10 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for most regions in Saudi Arabia, with temperatures expected to reach zero degrees and below. 
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment said the freezing conditions would affect the Northern Border Region, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, and Hail, and will extend to the Qassim region and the northern parts of Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Madinah, as of Monday evening.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for people to make sure any heating they use is safe and well maintained. It also said charcoal and firewood should only be burned outdoors.
Parts of Saudi Arabia were covered in a blanket of snow last month when temperatures in the Kingdom plummeted.
The deserts around Tabuk had a thick layer of snow, drawing in visitors and tourists to enjoy the rare winter wonderland.

Topics: Saudi weather Saudi Arabia Cold Weather

Related

Saudi Arabia
Housing program for Saudi media professionals agreed as part of Sakani initiative
Sport
Saudi female karate players break new barriers in UAE competition

Latest updates

Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
Russian air strikes kill 5 civilians in Syria: monitor
Philippines seeks scrapping of ‘abusive’ broadcaster’s franchise
Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun’s secrets
Israel accused of torturing Palestinians after fatal bombing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.