International conference in Riyadh sheds light on radiation medicine

RIYADH: The 6th International Conference on Radiation Medicine began at Alfaisal University in Riyadh on Sunday.

The largest conference in the Middle East on radiation medicine runs till Feb. 13.

It is organized by King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) in collaboration with Alfaisal University, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Saudi Society for Medical Radiologic Technology (SSMRT) in partnership with other institutions in Riyadh.

About 1,500 attendees are registered, including 50 international speakers scheduled to speak at the conference.

Conference topics include diagnostic and interventional radiology, medical physics, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology, radiation protection and safety and radiation emergency management.

“What makes it (the conference) unique this year is that we have created new subjects that are related to innovation in health care and Saudi Arabia’s vision in this sector,” Prof. Khalid Al-Kattan, dean of the College of Medicine at Alfaisal University and consultant and head section of Thoracic Surgery at KFSHRC, told Arab News.

Among the topics discussed this year, Al-Kattan said, is “the use of artificial intelligence that will facilitate the utilization of robotic surgery and medicine.” Imaging was an important innovation for better patient care, he said.

Dr. Ali Zailae, research adviser at the Ministry of Health, said that the conference focuses on developments and challenges in the field at a time when the Kingdom is undertaking ambitious projects in the health sector.

“It is a great opportunity for all professionals in the radiation medicine field to know about what’s new in this field, meet the top-notch speakers in the world and know the new trends with the transformation in the health sector in the Kingdom and how to deal with the future,” Zailae said.

The Kingdom is taking several measures to modernize health care services. According to a national survey conducted late last year, 70 percent of Saudi citizens have a positive outlook about the Kingdom’s health services.