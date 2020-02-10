Merkel’s designated successor to quit after vote fiasco

You are here

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks during a press conference on February 7, 2020 after a leadership meeting at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, about the political situation in the eastern German state of Thuringia. (AFP)
  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer informed leaders of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union on Monday that she will begin the process of organizing a leadership contest in the summer
BERLIN: Angela Merkel’s designated successor will quit her role as head of the Germany’s strongest party and won’t stand for the chancellorship following a debacle in a regional election.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer informed leaders of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union on Monday that she will begin the process of organizing a leadership contest in the summer.

The move comes days after her party was heavily criticized for its handling of a vote for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia.

That saw the Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany back a centrist candidate, breaking what is widely regarded as a taboo around cooperating with extremists in German politics.

LONDON: A staff member at a British doctors’ practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.
The County Oak Medical Center has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources.
Last week, health officials said a case of coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and they were working to prevent any further spread.
A message left at the medical center’s phone says: “Unfortunately, the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.”
A British man, who has not been identified, tested positive for coronavirus in Brighton on Feb. 6 after traveling to Singapore. He has since been taken to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London.
He stayed in a ski chalet in the French ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie where five British nationals and a child have been diagnosed with the virus.

