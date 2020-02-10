You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus cases outside China ‘could be spark’ for bigger fire, WHO says

Coronavirus cases outside China ‘could be spark’ for bigger fire, WHO says

Passengers stand on balconies on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pc7mv

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus cases outside China ‘could be spark’ for bigger fire, WHO says

  • There have been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death
  • The death toll from the epidemic had jumped by 97 on Sunday — the largest number in a single day since the virus was detected
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING/GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Monday the spread of coronavirus cases among people who have not been to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” and the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.
As of 0500 GMT on Monday, there had been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
The death toll from the epidemic had jumped by 97 on Sunday — the largest number in a single day since the virus was detected in the city of Wuhan in December.
The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew on board remained quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 65 more cases detected, taking the number of confirmed case from the Carnival Corp-owned vessel to 135.
European stocks fell on concerns about the impact of the closure of factories in China on supply chains for companies from Taiwan’s iPhone-maker Foxconn to carmakers Kia Motors and Nissan
Across mainland China, where people were trickling back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, 3,062 new infections were confirmed on Sunday, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).
Wu Fan, vice-dean of Shanghai Fudan University Medical school, said there was hope of a turning point in the outbreak. But Ghebreyesus said there had been “concerning instances” of transmission from people who had not been to China.
“It could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire,” Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva. “But for now it is only a spark. Our objective remains containment.
“We should really fight hard as one human race to fight this virus before it gets out of control,” he said.
An advance team of international WHO experts had arrived in China to investigate.
“This mission brings together the best of Chinese science, Chinese public health with the best of the world’s public health,” the WHO’s Mike Ryan said in Geneva.
The death toll from the outbreak has now surpassed that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds worldwide in 2002/2003.
Usually teeming Chinese cities have become virtual ghost towns after Communist Party rulers ordered lockdowns, canceled flights and closed factories and schools.
Ten extra days had been added to the Lunar New Year holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January. But even on Monday, many workplaces remained closed as people worked from home.
Few commuters were seen during the morning rush-hour on one of Beijing’s busiest subway lines. All wore masks.
One Beijing government official, Zhang Gewho, said it would be harder to curb the spread of the virus as people returned to work.
“The capacity of communities and flow of people will greatly increase and the difficulty,” he said.
Hubei, the province of 60 million people that is the hardest hit by the outbreak, remains in virtual lockdown, with its train stations and airports shut and roads sealed.
In Britain, the government said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases there had doubled to eight. It declared the virus a serious and imminent threat, giving it additional powers to isolate those suspected of being infected.
China’s central bank has taken steps to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity, and will also now provide special funds for banks to re-lend to businesses.
President Xi Jinping said the government would prevent large-scale layoffs, Chinese state television reported.
Xi, who was shown on television inspecting the work of community leaders in Beijing and wearing a mask as he had his temperature taken, also said China would strive to meet economic and social targets for the year.
One senior economist has said growth may slow to 5% or less in the first quarter.
More than 300 Chinese firms including Meituan Dianping , China’s largest food delivery company, and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. were seeking loans totalling at least 57.4 billion yuan ($8.2 billion), banking sources said.
E-commerce firm Alibaba said its affiliate, Ant Financial’s MYBank unit, would offer 20 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in loans to companies in China, with preferential terms for Hubei firms.
Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, Foxconn, won approval to resume production in the eastern central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, but only 10% of the workforce has managed to return, a source said. It won approval to resume partial production in the southern city of Shenzhen from Tuesday.
A prolonged and widespread coronavirus outbreak could hit the Japanese economy, affecting tourism, retail and exports, among other areas, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

Topics: China coronavirus World Health Organization

Related

Breaking News
Middle-East
UAE announces new coronavirus case
World
Coronavirus case found at British doctors’ practice — BBC

UK man convicted of plot to attack London tourist sites

Updated 10 February 2020
AP

UK man convicted of plot to attack London tourist sites

  • Jurors at London’s Woolwich Crown Court found Mohiussunnath Chowdhury guilty of preparing terrorist acts
Updated 10 February 2020
AP

LONDON: A former Uber driver was convicted Monday of plotting a vehicle and weapons attack on London tourist sites, just over a year after he was cleared of attacking police with a sword outside Buckingham Palace.
Jurors at London’s Woolwich Crown Court found Mohiussunnath Chowdhury guilty of preparing terrorist acts and other terrorism charges.
Prosecutors said 28-year-old Chowdhury planned a van, gun or knife attack on targets including Madame Tussauds wax museum, London’s gay pride parade and an open-top sightseeing bus.
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said during the trial that Chowdhury desired to “unleash death and suffering” on non-Muslims after absorbing sermons from extremist preachers including Al-Qaeda’s Anwar Al-Awlaki.
He confided his plans to undercover police officers posing as fellow extremists. He was arrested in July.
Chowdhury, who lived in Luton, north of London, had been on police radar for some time. In 2017, he was charged with preparing an act of terrorism after slashing police officers outside Buckingham Palace with a sword. He was acquitted in December 2018 after claiming at a trial that he was trying to provoke the officers to shoot him dead.
Prosecutors said Chowdhury later bragged about deceiving the jury at his first trial.
Chowdhury is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13. His sister, Sneha Chowdhury, was convicted of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism and will also be sentenced later.

Topics: UK London tourist sites

Related

World
Pompeo calls on international community to classify Hezbollah a terrorist group

Latest updates

Coronavirus cases outside China ‘could be spark’ for bigger fire, WHO says
UAE announces new coronavirus case
5th International Traffic Safety Forum launches in Dammam
UK man convicted of plot to attack London tourist sites
Weinstein rape trial winds down with more defense witnesses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.