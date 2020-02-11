You are here

  • Home
  • Olive oil ‘for peace’ in divided Cyprus

Olive oil ‘for peace’ in divided Cyprus

1 / 2
Workers pick olives in the Greek-Cypriot village of Agios Ioannis, formerly a mixed settlement near the divided capital Nicosia in Cyprus. (AFP)
2 / 2
Turkish-Cypriot Hasan Siber, left, and Greek-Cypriot Alexandros Philippides, the founders of Coliveoil. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w2q4q

Updated 11 February 2020
AFP

Olive oil ‘for peace’ in divided Cyprus

  • Rare example of a start-up bringing together island’s two communities
Updated 11 February 2020
AFP

NICOSIA: In a field bathed in winter light, Hasan Siber patiently harvests his olives. It is a common sight in Cyprus, but his “oil for peace” represents a rare glimmer of hope on the divided Mediterranean island.

Turkish-Cypriot Siber’s oil is to be sold via Coliveoil, a start-up that he founded with his Greek-Cypriot friend Alexandros Philippides.

The pair, in their early 30s, who met at university in London, want to “take the peace process forward” by selling oil from both sides of the island.

“You never know where an entrepreneurial adventure and friendship might lead,” said Philippides.

Based in the buffer zone of Nicosia, the last divided capital in Europe, Coliveoil is a rare example of a start-up bringing together the island’s two communities.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when the Turkish army invaded and occupied the northern third following a coup aimed at incorporating the island into Greece.

Reunification talks have been suspended since 2017 — but that same year, Siber and Philippides set up their company that same year with the aim to building bridges across the divide.

The project has enthused Siber’s family, some of whom fled the south during years of conflict.

“Working here today fills me with hope,” said Ayhen Eminel, Siber’s retired uncle, who himself tried to set up a bi-communal business in the early 200s but faced rejection by Greek Cypriot authorities.

He uses a rake to pick olives in a sunlit grove owned by Greek Cypriots, in the formerly mixed village of Agios Ioannis.

The septuagenarian, who speaks Greek as well as Turkish, recalls fleeing the Paphos area in southwestern Cyprus after having been a prisoner of war.

Siber’s aunt Sidika Hudaoglu, a primary school teacher in her 50s, said that the project has brought back memories of a childhood spent among the olive groves in the island’s south, which she fled in 1974.

And the entrepreneur’s father Turgut, a 65-year-old cardiologist, has invested in his son’s start-up and has come from Istanbul to support it.

“Working together, it’s the start” of living together, he said.

“I think others will follow . . . It sets an example.”

While bi-communal projects enjoy some support among Cypriots, this one faces several obstacles.

Without a legal framework for registering bi-communal enterprises, Coliveoil has two legal entities, two bank accounts, two phone numbers and two addresses — one of each on each side of the divide.

The company in the south must buy from the one in the north in order to export to the EU.

Complicating the export process is the fact that EU laws are not applied in the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), only recognized by Ankara.

Olives harvested in the TRNC can’t be registered as organic by the EU, even though the pair say that all the olive groves they use are.

“We have to bring down these barriers,” Siber said.

On the northern side of the checkpoint, Siber and Philippides examine olive groves in Meric, a village surrounded by hills bearing a huge Turkish flag visible for miles across the buffer zone.

When they first took olives into the south in 2017, customs officers asked them to clean the northern olives for export to the south, they recall, even though nothing in the European regulations indicates this.

Resolving the Cyprus problem would more than double the island’s overall gross domestic product to €17.4 billion ($19 billion) over 20 years, according to a study by the Peace Research Institute Oslo Cyprus Center (PCC).

But since a summit in Switzerland collapsed in July 2017, there has been no movement in UN-sponsored negotiations for the divided Mediterranean island.

Yet Coliveoil worker Cemre Berk said that she feels she is an active part of the peace process for the first time.

“We’re breaking taboos,” the Turkish-Cypriot said. “The more people get used to seeing Turkish-Cypriots working on the Greek side and vice versa, the more normal it will become.”

Many Turkish Cypriots express regret the outcome of a referendum on a UN reunification plan in 2004 — the year the divided island entered the EU.

Turkish Cypriots accepted the plan, but Greek Cypriots voted it down.

Coliveoil gives 10 percent of its profits to “Home for cooperation,” which houses the start-up in the buffer zone of Nicosia alongside pro-reunificationNGOs.

Jammed between the low checkpoint walls, Coliveoil works with duo CyprusInno, which connects entrepreneurs from both sides of the island.

Such initiatives still attract stigma, says Steven Stavrou, one of CyprusInno’s cofounders, who met his business partner online.

Burak Berk Doluay was the first Turkish-Cypriot he had ever met.

They started their digital platform in 2013 during the country’s economic crisis, and they now count 2,600 members. “It has changed our lives,” said Stavrou, who was also a witness at his associate’s wedding.

“By coming together through business, sometimes things go beyond that.”

Topics: olive oil Cyprus

Related

Business & Economy
German firm wins mega order to build olive oil mill in Saudi Arabia
Special
World
Indonesia to allow tariff-free import of Palestinian dates, olive oil

PetroChina cuts crude runs as coronavirus hits demand

Updated 11 February 2020
Reuters

PetroChina cuts crude runs as coronavirus hits demand

  • State refiner in talks with suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and UAE about deferring cargo loadings
Updated 11 February 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: PetroChina, China’s second-biggest state refiner, plans to reduce its crude throughput by 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) this month versus its original plan as the coronavirus hits fuel demand, a company official told Reuters on Monday.

PetroChina’s planned February cut is equivalent to about 10 percent of the refiner’s average production rate of about 3.32 million bpd.
This would bring total production scalebacks by state refiners, include Sinopec Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Company, to about 940,000 bpd for this month.

The cuts from PetroChina are likely to be deepened to 377,000 bpd in March, said the senior company official with direct knowledge of the matter. He declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the press.

Reuters reported last week that Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, is cutting its throughput this month by 600,000 bpd, or 12 percent of its average crude runs, its deepest reduction in morer than a decade. Independent Chinese refiners in Shandong, meanwhile, have slashed output to below half their capacity.

“The production cuts are mostly on refineries in northeast and north China, where demand is hit harder than in the western parts of the country,” said the PetroChina official.

PetroChina started the production cuts at the beginning of the month, but deepened them on Monday, the official said.

PetroChina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PetroChina is talking with its key long-term suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE about possibly deferring cargo loadings or trimming loading volumes, the official said, without giving further details.

“We’re monitoring the market on a daily basis. But from what we’ve observed now, there seems little chance for a fuel demand recovery in March,” the official said.

Topics: PetroChina China Coronavirus

Related

World
Coronavirus cases outside China ‘could be spark’ for bigger fire, WHO says
Business & Economy
PetroChina profits rise on strong crude and gas sales

Latest updates

Ireland’s Fianna Fail edge out Sinn Fein on election seat count
Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,000 as investors seek safety in gold, dollars
Houthis confiscate properties of 35 Yemeni lawmakers
What We Are Reading Today: The Women with Silver Wings by Katherine Sharp Landdeck
Record number of candidates blocked from Iran election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.