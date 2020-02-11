You are here

Coronavirus deaths in China top 1,000 as investors seek safety in gold, dollars

This photo taken on February 9, 2020 shows people wearing protective masks buying meat in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province. (AFP)
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
Passengers wear protective masks while they wait for Light Rail Transit train at a station, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew on board remained quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 65 more cases detected, taking the number of confirmed cases from the Carnival Corp-owned vessel to 135
BEIJING/GENEVA: The death toll in China climbed above 1,000, as the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that the spread of cases outside of China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” and said the human race must not let the epidemic get out of control.
Hubei province, the epicenter out the outbreak, reported 103 deaths on Monday — the most in any single day — after 91 deaths on Sunday. But the 2,097 new cases was down from the previous day, when there were 2,618.
It is not the first time new cases have fallen. Hubei reported 2,841 cases on Feb. 7 and 2,147 the next day.
There are now over 42,000 confirmed cases in China as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death, according to WHO and Chinese health officials.
The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew on board remained quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 65 more cases detected, taking the number of confirmed cases from the Carnival Corp-owned vessel to 135.
As scientists race to develop tests and treatments, the WHO says 168 labs globally have the right technology to diagnose the virus. Companies have been struggling to find clinical virus samples needed to validate the diagnostic tests they have developed.
Worries about the coronavirus kept investors on edge with safe-havens like gold rising and the dollar hitting a four-month high against the euro on Monday.
In Europe, shares in car companies exposed to China slumped, while prices of oil, iron ore and copper fell on worries over weaker Chinese demand because of the outbreak.
Wall Street rose on optimism for corporate earnings and the economy, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high.
British Airways canceled all its flights to mainland China until the end of March.
Wu Fan, vice-dean of Shanghai Fudan University Medical school, said there was hope of a turning point in the outbreak. But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday there had been “concerning instances” of transmission from people who had not been to China.
“It could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire,” Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.
An advance team of international WHO experts arrived in China to investigate the outbreak. Its death toll has now surpassed that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds worldwide in 2002/2003.

NERVOUS COMMUTERS
Chinese cities have become virtual ghost towns after Communist Party rulers ordered lockdowns, canceled flights and closed factories and schools.
Ten extra days had been added to the Lunar New Year holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January to help slow the virus’ spread. Even on Monday, many workplaces remained closed as people worked from home.
Few commuters braved the morning rush-hour on one of Beijing’s busiest subway lines. All wore masks.
One Beijing government official, Zhang Gewho, said it would be harder to curb the spread of the virus as people returned to work. “The capacity of communities and flow of people will greatly increase the difficulty,” he said.
Hubei, the province of 60 million people hardest hit by the outbreak, remains in virtual lockdown, with its train stations and airports shut and roads sealed.
China’s central bank has taken steps to support the economy, including reducing interest rates and flushing the market with liquidity, and will also now provide special funds for banks to lend to businesses.
President Xi Jinping said the government would prevent large-scale layoffs, Chinese state television reported.
Xi was shown on television inspecting the work of community leaders in Beijing and wearing a mask as he had his temperature taken. He said China would strive to meet economic and social targets for the year.
One senior economist has said growth may slow to 5% or less in the first quarter.
More than 300 Chinese firms including Meituan Dianping , China’s largest food delivery company, and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. were seeking loans totalling at least 57.4 billion yuan ($8.2 billion), banking sources said.
E-commerce firm Alibaba said its affiliate, Ant Financial’s MYBank unit, would offer 20 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in loans to companies in China, with preferential terms for Hubei firms.
Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, Foxconn, won approval to resume production in the eastern central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, but only 10% of the workforce managed to return, a source said. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. , won approval to resume partial production in the southern city of Shenzhen from Tuesday.
A prolonged and widespread coronavirus outbreak could hit the Japanese economy, affecting tourism, retail and exports, an International Monetary Fund official said. Canada said the outbreak will hit tourism and its oil industry.

 

Father of ‘Daesh bride’ fears for her life

Father of ‘Daesh bride’ fears for her life

  • Shamima Begum lost UK citizenship last year for joining the terrorist group
DHAKA: The father of a young British woman who has been stripped of her citizenship because she joined Daesh said he feared for her life.

Ahmed Ali was speaking after his daughter, Shamima Begum, lost the initial stage of her appeal against the UK Home Office’s decision to revoke her citizenship. 

Begum was born in the UK and grew up in London. Her parents have Bangladeshi heritage, but a UK court recently heard that there was no evidence she had ever visited the country or applied for citizenship there. She is currently living in a Syrian refugee camp.

Bangladesh has made it clear it wants nothing to do with her, and it also has a zero-tolerance policy on terrorists, meting out executions.

“Bangladesh will not be a safe place for her,” Ali told Arab News from his village in Sylhet, around 250 kilometers from the capital Dhaka. “Even if she lands here accidentally, she will be hanged. Considering the current scenario, I think Shamima will live a better life where she is now, even though it’s a battlefield.”

Begum was a schoolgirl when she traveled to Syria in 2015 and was accompanied by two other teenagers, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase.

She was heavily pregnant when she was found in a Syrian camp last year by a British journalist who interviewed her, with the young woman saying she regretted her decision to join Daesh and appealing to the UK government to take her back.

Sajid Javid, who was UK home secretary at the time, revoked her citizenship and urged the government to send her to Bangladesh.

But Bangladesh has insisted there is no place for Begum and has even warned that the young woman could be executed for her involvement with Daesh. 

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday: “Shamima Begum left Britain as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State (Daesh) in Syria and got her British citizenship revoked. She is neither a Bangladeshi citizen nor a dual citizen of the two countries. Her father was once a Bangladeshi and then took British citizenship. But they never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh.”

The country’s laws were very clear, the foreign minister said last May. “Terrorists will have to face the death penalty.”

Momen’s tough statements have worried Ali, who said neither he nor his wife Asma have received any calls from their daughter since she ran away from home.

One international law expert described the UK’s decision as an “unfair practice.”

“Begum’s country of origin is the UK and she left from there,” Prof. M. Shahiduzzaman, from Dhaka University, told Arab News. “Whatever it is, good or bad, they have to accept her.”

Begum should be put on trial and a court should decide if she was guilty or not, he added, but stripping her of citizenship was a “gross violation” of human rights.

“It’s contrary to the British government’s stance regarding their worldwide role in the field of human rights.”

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees could take responsibility for Begum and initiate a permanent residency for her in a third country from among UN member states.

