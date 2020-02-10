You are here

KSRelief’s role in education sector highlighted

Updated 11 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) recently participated in the 6th meeting of the supreme committee for the Arab Decade for Literacy and Adult Education (2015–2024), held concurrently with the 2nd Forum for Continuing Education.
Naif Al-Shamary, a specialist at KSRelief’s Community Support Department, submitted a paper that reviewed the Kingdom’s involvement in supporting education globally. 

