KSRelief’s role in education sector highlighted

King Salman receives Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Naif bin Falah Al-Hajraf, on Monday called on King Salman. The king congratulated Al-Hajraf over his appointment as the GCC secretary-general and wished him success.

Al-Hajraf thanked the king and expressed his resolve to enhance cooperation between GCC countries and to achieve the aspirations of the Gulf leaders. During the meeting, they reviewed several issues related to the Gulf countries.

Al-Hajraf is the second Kuwaiti to assume the position since the formation of the GCC in 1981.

He is the former finance minister of Kuwait and he has also served as minister of education and higher education.