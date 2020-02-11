Catch of the day: Chef Michael Mina unveils new menu, future plans

You are here

The chef recently visited Saudi Arabia, holding a pop-up restaurant on an island in the Red Sea. (AFP)
Mo Gannon

  • Michael Mina’s new menu features a ‘raw’ selection of fish carpaccio alongside meatier mains, such as Beef Short Rib Wellington.
  • The chef is most known for his Michelin-starred eponymous restaurant in San Francisco
DUBAI: Chef Michael Mina, born in Cairo and raised in the US, was in Dubai recently for the launch of a new menu at MINA Brasserie with Beirut-born chef de cuisine Rami Nasser. The restaurant, at the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, is celebrating its second anniversary on Feb. 12.

The new menu features a “raw” selection of fish carpaccio alongside meatier mains, such as Beef Short Rib Wellington. The Roasted Beetroot Salad, topped with warm goat’s cheese, is likely to become as popular as the brasserie’s Chickpea Fries with moutabel, tahini and pomegranate.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mina, most known for his Michelin-starred eponymous restaurant in San Francisco, also recently visited Saudi Arabia, holding a pop-up restaurant on an island in the Red Sea as part of a private event. Could a restaurant in the Kingdom be in the future? He didn’t rule it out when we caught up with him to find out more about his passion for food and future plans.

The culinary wizard revealed that through MINA Brasserie, his first international restaurant, he “learned how important it is to understand the different cultures surrounding where a restaurant is, and how to really cater to the clientele of that culture. We have such a diverse clientele in Dubai, and it’s been incredible to create a new menu at MINA Brasserie that really exemplifies the spirit of a brasserie, while also mixing in technique and global flavors that reflect how diverse and unique our guests here are.”

Beyond Dubai, Mina is excited about prospects in Saudi Arabia, and answered with a resounding “100 per cent” when asked if he would consider opening a restaurant in the Kingdom.

“It’s an exciting time. Food is such a focus for people and brings people from all over the world. It will be a big driver of the change that’s taking place there,” he said of the country’s food scene.

If he does indeed return, it won’t be Mina’s first time in Saudi Arabia — he was recently wowed by an island in the Red Sea, saying: “We did an extremely dynamic event on an island. The beauty of the island was extraordinary — it was so inspiring to be in a place like that and to understand its history and how unique our experience was.”

Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar celebrate their engagement with party pictures

The couple celebrated their much-reported on engagement with a party in Florida. (Instagram)
Updated 11 February 2020
Arab News

Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar celebrate their engagement with party pictures

  • The two have been together since January 2017, bonding over their passion for equestrian sports
Updated 11 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jennifer Gates and her Egyptian fiancé Nayel Nassar just celebrated their much-reported on engagement with a party in Florida.

Gates, the daughter of billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, shared a picture on her Instagram alongside her Egyptian show jumper fiancé, in which the pair are both wearing simple white outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nassar, 29, also took to Instagram to share snaps of the heartwarming moment and wrote: “Always putting a smile on my face.”

The two have been together since January 2017, bonding over their passion for equestrian sports, with Gates also being an equestrian athlete who competes frequently. Both belong to the Paris Panthers, a riding club which competes in different forms of equestrian sporting events.

Similar to Gates, Nassar was born to millionaire parents in Chicago in the US but was raised in Kuwait.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

His parents run an architecture and design firm which relocated to the US in 2009.

He began riding at the age of five and was jumping by the age of 10. He first qualified in 2013 for the FEI World Cup Finals, an annual international competition which includes the most skilled and talented show jumping horses and riders.

Like Gates, Nassar graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics, while she has a degree in human biology.

