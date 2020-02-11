You are here

Investment in renewables consistent with UAE energy strategy: Mubadala CEO

Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, group CEO and managing director of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company.
Updated 11 February 2020
ROMMER M. BALABA

  • Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak discussed company’s investment philosophy at Abu Dhabi forum
  • Investments significantly increased in medical tech and life sciences in addition to renewables
ABU DHABI: Mubadala’s early investment in renewables was a contradiction given the UAE’s major role in the global oil industry, but it was consistent with the country’s energy-sector strategy.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, group CEO and managing director of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, made this observation during Tuesday’s opening session of the Milken Institute’s 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Since its establishment, Mubadala had been envisioned as a model investment institution and the ideal example of a responsible investor, he said.

“Many thought (the investment in renewable energy) was a strange decision then, but it was a very consistent strategy of the UAE government,” he said.

Further proof of the UAE’s commitment to renewable energy and its development, according to Al-Mubarak, came when it ratified in 2009 an agreement to host the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

IRENA, whose membership includes 160 states and the EU, is an intergovernmental organization that facilitates cooperation and promotes the use of renewable energy.

“The UAE has over 80 percent of the solar capacity of the entire GCC, and we have invested in renewable energy in 25 countries,” Al-Mubarak said, adding that “we have done it profitably and responsibly.”

And Al-Mubarak said the UAE’s first nuclear-power plant was ready for launch any time soon.

“We are ready in the (coming) weeks to fuel the first unit of Barakah, one of the UAE’s most complicated infrastructure projects and the fastest nuclear development,” he said.

The Barakah plant will add 5.6 gigawatts (GW) of capacity to the national grid, or about 25 percent of the UAE’s total requirements, when fully operational.

Building the Barakah plant was a long-term sustainability decision, taken at a time when countries were moving away from nuclear energy, Al-Mubarak said.

The UAE intends to spend about AED 600 billion (SR612.66 billion) by 2050 to meet its clean energy needs.

Aside from renewables, Mubadala has significantly increased its investments in medical technology and life sciences, Al-Mubarak said.

“It is clearly happening in Europe, in China. We are investing in a space that is possible, in solving global problems,” he said.

One of these investments, Mubarak said, is the new oncology center at Abu Dhabi’s Cleveland Clinic, which will be operational in 12 to 18 months and would address the rising cancer rates in the UAE.

“There are 5,000 cancer new cases every year, he said.
 

DUBAI: Diversifying economies and tackling common global issues such as climate change, unemployment and geopolitical conflicts will be key to the Middle East’s transition to a more sustainable future, a leading forum in Abu Dhabi heard on Tuesday.

The opening session of the 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, convened by the California-based Milken Institute, featured a panoply of speakers including corporate executives, investors, government officials and decision-makers.

Offering “regional insights into tomorrow’s global opportunities,” they discussed the requirements for more sustainable and inclusive economies in the Middle East and examined the impact of US-China trade war on the rest of the world.

The two-day forum has gathered more than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists to discuss topics such as trade, capital markets, financial inclusion, food security, job creation and gender parity.

In his remarks, Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, outlined the GCC bloc’s economic diversification scenarios with particular reference to the UAE’s efforts to reduce its dependency on oil.

He pointed out that the country’s “hydrocarbon wealth” has resulted in “world-class infrastructure and great education and health care” with effective leadership.

“That quest for economic diversification and the bridge that hydrocarbons have given us is something we will continue to look at,” he said. “It will be important for us in the next 20 to 40 years.”

Al-Muhairi added that GCC states will need to maintain relevance as an “economic actors” through continuous growth and smart investments.

“To do that, you have to make sure your economy is innovation-led, and that you are not just a consumer of technology but eventually a developer and exporter,” he said.

Al-Muhairi said GCC countries must also continue to look for ways to best address some of the region’s biggest issues, such as the high rate of unemployment among young people.

“It is really important for us to think about how we can absorb all the young people of today to make sure they have productive ways to contribute to the overall wellbeing of society.”

Drawing on her background as a partner at Goldman Sachs, Dina Powell McCormick said environmental, social and governance issues — the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment — are on “top of the mind” of most investors today.

“We are sitting in a region of the world where 75 percent of the population is under the age of 30 and yet 50 percent of the human productivity is under-utilized,” she said.

According to her, as large pools of capital — both private and public — make more investments and change the dynamics around new technologies and policy, “tackling suitability issues” and creating “inclusive human growth” remain the two main areas of focus.

McCormick said high levels of public frustration are evident in the protests happening in several Arab states, which indicate that changes are “not happening quickly enough” for people on the ground.

As for sustainability, she said: “We are all very eager to talk about clean energy and new technologies, but are not honest about just how carbon-dependent we are.”

McCormick said slow economic progress in parts of the Middle East is primarily felt by local communities, adding that more sovereign wealth funds, companies in the private sector and business leaders are starting to take the initiative in addressing this issue and work with governments.

In conclusion, she cautioned that repeatedly holding discussions on topics such as women’s empowerment and youth unemployment without initiating change will lead to a “dangerous” future.

For his part, Raymond Dalio, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, spoke on a number of possible global challenges.

Discussing widening wealth and political gaps, technology issues and climate change, and shifts in the “world order,” he said: “You have the emergence of a great power (China) to challenge and compete with an existing world power (the US).

“(What is underway) is a trade war, a technology competition, a geopolitical conflict — and there could be a capital conflict.”

In his remarks, Dalio referred to China’s “impressive” efforts to diversify its economy, pointing out that over the last 35 years, average life expectancy in the country has increased by 10 years while average income has swelled by 26 times.

“Both (the US and China) have to take care of themselves and do the best they can. There’s competition and it’s going to be competitive,” he said.

