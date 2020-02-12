You are here

  • Home
  • US not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, says Brouillette

US not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, says Brouillette

Optimism in oil market is growing that we could see Beijing resume some normalcy in travel and trade outside of the Hubei province, says analyst. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dghd

Updated 12 February 2020
Reuters

US not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, says Brouillette

  • Oil prices rise to $54 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering from a 13-month low
Updated 12 February 2020
Reuters

VIENNA: The US is not concerned by moves being considered by OPEC and its allied producers to curb oil production further, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday.

A technical panel that advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, have proposed an additional output cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters last week.

OPEC is meeting next month in Vienna.

The group of producers, known as OPEC+, has already been implementing cuts of 1.2 million bpd since January 2019 to reduce the global supply glut and prop up crude prices.

“We’re not concerned about the decision that OPEC may make and whatever decision they make will be good for them and we appreciate what they’re doing,” Brouillette told reporters on the sidelines of a conference at the UN nuclear watchdog’s headquarters in Vienna.

“They’re going to meet and they’re going to make a determination and a decision that’s best suited for them but I think their ability to impact oil prices in the manner in which they did, you know, three, four, five decades ago is just fundamentally different,” Brouillette said.

Meanwhile, oil rose to $54 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering from a 13-month low as the number of new coronavirus cases slowed in China, easing some concerns about lengthy destruction of oil demand.

Brent crude rose $1.07 to $54.34 a barrel, having dropped on Monday to its lowest since January last year at $53.11. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 89 cents at $50.46.

“The bottom seems to be in place for oil prices,” said Edward Moya, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

“Optimism is growing that we could see Beijing resume some normalcy in travel and trade outside of the Hubei province.”

Investors remain wary that China’s oil demand could take a further hit if the coronavirus cannot be contained and if OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, fail to agree on further steps to support prices.

“Though oil is recovering again today, the lack of any coordinated action by OPEC+ means that oversupply concerns are likely to retain the upper hand,” said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

Oil rose alongside a rally in world equities, which resumed their climb toward record highs on Tuesday on hopes the virus is peaking.

Topics: OPEC oil prices vienna

Related

Business & Economy
Oil hits 13-mth low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
Business & Economy
US energy secretary meets Saudi counterpart after OPEC cuts

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told

Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company. (Supplied)
Updated 12 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told

  • Change in the Middle East not happening 'quickly enough' for people on the ground, says Goldman Sachs partner
  • GCC states will need to maintain relevance as 'economic actors' through continuous growth, says Mubadala Investment Deputy Group CEO
Updated 12 February 2020
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Diversifying economies and tackling common global issues such as climate change, unemployment and geopolitical conflicts will be key to the Middle East’s transition to a more sustainable future, a leading forum in Abu Dhabi heard on Tuesday.

The opening session of the 2020 Middle East and Africa Summit, convened by the California-based Milken Institute, featured a panoply of speakers including corporate executives, investors, government officials and decision-makers.

Offering “regional insights into tomorrow’s global opportunities,” they discussed the requirements for more sustainable and inclusive economies in the Middle East and examined the impact of US-China trade war on the rest of the world.

The two-day forum has gathered more than 1,000 business executives, investors, government officials and philanthropists to discuss topics such as trade, capital markets, financial inclusion, food security, job creation and gender parity.

In his remarks, Waleed Al-Muhairi, deputy group CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, outlined the GCC bloc’s economic diversification scenarios with particular reference to the UAE’s efforts to reduce its dependency on oil.

He pointed out that the country’s “hydrocarbon wealth” has resulted in “world-class infrastructure and great education and health care” with effective leadership.

“That quest for economic diversification and the bridge that hydrocarbons have given us is something we will continue to look at,” he said. “It will be important for us in the next 20 to 40 years.”

Al-Muhairi added that GCC states will need to maintain relevance as an “economic actors” through continuous growth and smart investments.

“To do that, you have to make sure your economy is innovation-led, and that you are not just a consumer of technology but eventually a developer and exporter,” he said.

Al-Muhairi said GCC countries must also continue to look for ways to best address some of the region’s biggest issues, such as the high rate of unemployment among young people.

“It is really important for us to think about how we can absorb all the young people of today to make sure they have productive ways to contribute to the overall wellbeing of society.”

Drawing on her background as a partner at Goldman Sachs, Dina Powell McCormick said environmental, social and governance issues — the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment — are on “top of the mind” of most investors today.

“We are sitting in a region of the world where 75 percent of the population is under the age of 30 and yet 50 percent of the human productivity is under-utilized,” she said.

According to her, as large pools of capital — both private and public — make more investments and change the dynamics around new technologies and policy, “tackling suitability issues” and creating “inclusive human growth” remain the two main areas of focus.

McCormick said high levels of public frustration are evident in the protests happening in several Arab states, which indicate that changes are “not happening quickly enough” for people on the ground.

As for sustainability, she said: “We are all very eager to talk about clean energy and new technologies, but are not honest about just how carbon-dependent we are.”

McCormick said slow economic progress in parts of the Middle East is primarily felt by local communities, adding that more sovereign wealth funds, companies in the private sector and business leaders are starting to take the initiative in addressing this issue and work with governments.

In conclusion, she cautioned that repeatedly holding discussions on topics such as women’s empowerment and youth unemployment without initiating change will lead to a “dangerous” future.

For his part, Raymond Dalio, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, spoke on a number of possible global challenges.

Discussing widening wealth and political gaps, technology issues and climate change, and shifts in the “world order,” he said: “You have the emergence of a great power (China) to challenge and compete with an existing world power (the US).

“(What is underway) is a trade war, a technology competition, a geopolitical conflict — and there could be a capital conflict.”

In his remarks, Dalio referred to China’s “impressive” efforts to diversify its economy, pointing out that over the last 35 years, average life expectancy in the country has increased by 10 years while average income has swelled by 26 times.

“Both (the US and China) have to take care of themselves and do the best they can. There’s competition and it’s going to be competitive,” he said.

Topics: milken institute GCC ECONOMY

Related

Business & Economy
Milken Abu Dhabi forum hears why big data is a big deal
Business & Economy
Investment in renewables consistent with UAE energy strategy: Mubadala CEO

Latest updates

China’s new virus cases fall again, deaths now exceed 1,100
Iran regime marks 1979 revolution anniversary amid high US tension
Economic diversification key to a sustainable Middle East future, UAE forum told
Egypt deletes classification of media as ‘terrorist entities’
US, Turkey discuss Idlib escalation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.