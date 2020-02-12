You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Successful Aging by Daniel J. Levitin

Updated 12 February 2020

Updated 12 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Successful Aging by Daniel J. Levitin

Updated 12 February 2020
Arab News

Successful Aging inspires a powerful new approach to how readers think about our final decades, and it will revolutionize the way we plan for old age as individuals, family members, and citizens within a society where the average life expectancy continues to rise.

Daniel Levitin looks at the science behind what we all can learn from those who age joyously, as well as how to adapt our culture to take full advantage of older people’s wisdom and experience, according to a review published on Goodreads.com.

Throughout his exploration of what aging really means, using research from developmental neuroscience and the psychology of individual differences, Levitin reveals resilience strategies and practical, cognitive-enhancing tricks everyone should do as they age.

This book debunks the idea that aging inevitably brings infirmity and unhappiness and instead offers a trove of practical, evidence-based guidance for living longer and better.

It proves that 60-plus years is a unique and newly recognized developmental stage and recommends that people look forward to joy, as reminiscing does not promote health.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak

Updated 14 February 2020
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Reading Today: The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak

Updated 14 February 2020
AMEERA ABID

“The Forty Rules of Love,” written by Elif Shafak, is truly a life-changing book. I have found myself quoting and referencing it in daily life.

The central theme of the book is Sufism and preaching the religion of love. The main character, Shams of Tabriz, is a wandering dervish, while Rumi is a great scholar.

The way the book is written, the readers live the events mentioned through many of the important characters. Readers also live through the story of Ella, a middle-aged women living in 2008, with children and a husband seemingly living the perfect life.

Then she starts reading the story of Shams and Rumi, and while reading sees shifts in her own life and discovers herself. Throughout the book the readers are told the 40 rules covering aspects of life that readers of all ethnicities and backgrounds will find helpful and applicable.

The book carries so much weight that after reading a particular chapter I had to put it down and absorb what I had just read, taking longer than I would have with any other book.

The book is full of lessons while telling a beautiful story of all kinds of love. The popularity of the book makes it easier to find in bookstores. Jarir Bookstore almost always has a copy of the novel. The audiobook on audible.com is also beautifully read out — perfect for those wanting to delve into the story but don’t have enough time to read.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Saudi Valentine's Day

Cynthia Farouq Kurdi, Saudi businesswoman
What We Are Reading Today: The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak

