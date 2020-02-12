Saudi justice ministry enables electronic exchange of briefs

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has enabled electronic exchange and viewing of commercial case briefs through the court system website, eliminating the need to visit a commercial court for delivering or viewing memoranda.
“The service aims to streamline procedures, enhance efficiency, and support the ministry’s vision of digital transformation,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry is keen to overhaul and digitize procedures in the legal, enforcement and notarization sectors.
It is continuously introducing new online services to benefit the public and streamline official procedures.
Earlier, it launched an e-notarization system to provide several services that dispense with paperwork and spare clients the need to visit notarial offices for low-risk powers of attorney (PoAs). Another e-service enables government agencies to verify PoAs online through the “Yesser” program, the universal access number 920025888, the ministry’s portal (www.moj.gov.sa), and its official app.
The new system abridges about 70 percent of procedures and directs clients straight to the assigned notary’s office without having to go through the data entry hall.
