Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian agency launches training program in Zaatari camp

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) launched a training program for workers in Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians in Jordan.
The campaign aims to train health workers — 15 men and 14 women — in the field of first aid and cardiac recovery.
KSRelief regularly carries out such voluntary campaigns to build capacity of workers in the camp.
The center also provides medical services to 7,347 people lodged in the camp. All these steps are part of KSRelief’s comprehensive medical care program for Syrian refugees.
The Kingdom’s foreign aid efforts have always been on the rise until they hit a record in the last few years, with the volume of Saudi aid, provided impartially to 81 countries, exceeding $86 billion between 1996 and 2018.
King Salman issued his directives on May 13, 2015 to establish the KSRelief to provide various humanitarian and relief programs. Since its inception, KSRelief has implemented 1,011 projects in 44 countries.
