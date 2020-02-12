You are here

Lebanon’s banking association calls for paying March Eurobond on time

The association said very little time remains before the maturity on March 9, which does not allow for preparation and “competent handling.” (File/AFP)
Updated 12 February 2020
  • The association said in a statement that debt restructuring requires time
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s banking association said on Wednesday it was necessary to repay a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March on time to protect depositors and preserve the country’s place in international financial markets.
The association said in a statement that debt restructuring requires time and the assistance of international institutions. It said very little time remains before the maturity on March 9, which does not allow for preparation and “competent handling.”

Topics: Lebanon IMF

